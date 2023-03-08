EthicStream Inc. Announces Launch of Regulation A+ Public Capital Raise to Fund Premier Carbon Offset Projects
EthicStream Offers Individuals the Opportunity to Invest in Surging Carbon Credit Market
“It’s exciting that the Reg A exemptions for the carbon market opens up the opportunity for retail investors to participate in environmental initiatives pre-IPO.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthicStream Inc. ("EthicStream" or the “Company"), a Greenwich-based climate technology company, announced this week the official launch of its highly anticipated Regulation A offering. The announcement came following the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") qualification of the Company’s registration statement. The Company plans to leverage its extensive network and industry-leading expertise to assist developers of carbon offset projects and emitters striving to balance their emissions.
"It is not often that one witnesses the creation of a new commodity – let alone has an opportunity to invest in that commodity before prices take off. When those opportunities arise, they are usually available only to ultra high net worth individuals and institutions. Reg A enables us to offer individual investors a rare opportunity to invest in the carbon credit sector through EthicStream," stated EthicStream CEO Joshua Soloway. “Our experienced team has direct access to the highest quality carbon credits in the market. We’re excited because our Reg A offering now enables individual investors to participate in the surging carbon markets."
This is the first time EthicStream shares will be available to the public. Regulation A (“Reg A”) offerings enable private companies to raise up to $75 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A allows companies to offer shares directly to the general public – not just to accredited investors. EthicStream seeks to raise $10 Million at $10.00 per share during this capital raise.
The Company has engaged DealMaker Securities LLC, a broker- dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to perform certain administrative and compliance related functions in connection with this Offering.
The Offering will be facilitated through the state of the art Dealmaker.tech platform. Investors will be able to participate in the EthicStream Offering by visiting www.ethicstream.co and executing their transaction within a secure, private platform.
Rebecca Kacaba, Co-Founder & CEO of DealMaker, comments on the recent announcement, “It’s exciting that the Reg A exemptions for the carbon market opens up the opportunity for retail investors to participate in environmental initiatives pre-IPO. These types of opportunities are typically reserved exclusively for insiders and institutional investors only. Another example of how DealMaker is democratizing the capital markets.”
Efficient Capital for Project Developers
EthicStream provides efficient capital to developers of carbon offset projects in the form of structured purchase agreements that entitle EthicStream to purchase premium carbon credits at discounts of up to 30%. In order for EthicStream to finance a project, the project must pass through a stringent vetting process to ensure the highest standard and most trusted carbon credits in the industry.
The Company recently announced that it had entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with CarbonEthic Group (“CarbonEthic”) to acquire 10% of the carbon credits produced from CarbonEthic’s flagship project at a discount of up to 30%. The project is expected to produce up to 16 million credits beginning in 2024 while providing significant community benefits to CarbonEthic’s indigenous partners. This is currently considered one of the largest forest-based carbon offset projects in the Western Hemisphere.
Brent Tolmie, CEO of CarbonEthic stated, “Our model of true indigenous partnership is redefining the protection of unbroken ecosystems and large scale forest management. These projects go further than traditional community benefits - we are redefining what project economics should be. Our commitment to high value conservation and indigenous prosperity is at the core of who we are.”
Partnering with Leading Brands to Achieve Net Zero
EthicStream strives to offer an end-to-end solution for ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) officers and brands looking for both compliance market credits and voluntary offsets on registries such as Verra VCS, American Carbon Registry (“ACR”), Climate Action Reserve, and Gold Standards. EthicStream provides turnkey consultation and offset acquisition, as well as a desktop and smartphone application that enables clients to track results and share their impact. By offering clients a clear snapshot of their credits’ performance, emitters can demonstrate their commitment to balancing emissions and advancing sustainable development goals (“SDG”).
Mr. Soloway concluded, “we are mission-driven to make the ESG officers' role easier and more effective than ever. When it comes to sustainability, leading brands aren’t just checking a box and moving on. They want proof they can stand behind and results they can rely on. We’re stepping up to deliver that.”
Investment Information Package Available
Those interested in investing and learning more about EthicStream are invited to visit the official Offering Page at: www.ethicstream.co
About EthicStream Inc.
EthicStream provides an end-to-end solution for companies looking for both compliance credits and voluntary credits. By providing turnkey consultation and offset acquisition, among other services, EthicStream provides clients with a clear path to net zero. By delivering at scale for global businesses, EthicStream clients acquire a reliable stream of risk-free credits that they can trust.
Corporate Website: www.ethicstream.io
Invest Website: www.ethicstream.co
About CarbonEthic Holdings Inc.
With nearly 100 years of forestry and ecology experience between us, we have the skills and knowledge to help the climate change for the better. At CarbonEthic, we consider ourselves a large-scale gardener with the goal of keeping the lungs of the planet healthy. We create digital twins out of millions of hectares of woodlands, and we use that data to create carbon offsets. We then sell those credits to program partners (traditionally known as "big emitters") – offset their carbon – then partner with indigenous communities to protect and manage the land.
Website: www.carbonethic.io
About DealMaker
Novation Solutions Inc. O/A DealMaker, provides a collaboration and online subscription processing platform for companies looking to streamline their capital raising, client and shareholder management, and onboarding activities.
More information is available at www.DealMaker.tech DealMaker Securities, LLC is affiliated with DealMaker, but is not otherwise affiliated with the companies mentioned herein.
Disclaimer:
THE OFFERING MATERIALS MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS "ESTIMATE," "PROJECT," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "EXPECT" AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.
AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY IS PERMITTED TO OFFER THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED OR PASSED UPON THE MERITS, ACCURACY, OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY ACCESS A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT AT: WWW.ETHICSTREAM.CO
Joshua Soloway, CEO
Ethic Stream Inc.
+1 475-278-2586
info@ethicstream.io
