PakEnergy Names Industry Veteran Santosh Nanda as New CEO
25+ Years Strategic and Operational Software Expertise, Known for Innovation, Growth, Delivering Customer Value
I joined PakEnergy to help address the material business challenges faced by oil & gas operators, investors, first purchasers, and bulk haulers, to help their companies run smarter and more profitably”DALLAS AND ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PakEnergy, a leading provider of SaaS business automation technology for the energy sector, today announced the appointment of Santosh Nanda as chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the PakEnergy board of directors. Nanda succeeds Brent J. Rhymes, who will serve as executive advisor to PakEnergy.
— PakEnergy CEO Santosh Nanda
Santosh Nanda has more than 25 years of experience working for publicly traded and private equity-owned software companies and has held several executive and operational leadership positions across numerous industry verticals including supply chain, logistics & transportation, retail tech, and airline/travel tech. Before joining PakEnergy, Nanda, who holds a Bachelor of Computer Science and Engineering degree from Bangalore University and a Master of Computer Science degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, served as general manager for E2open, and prior to that, as vice president of Technology for Sabre Corporation.
“We are delighted to partner with Santosh as our new PakEnergy CEO,” said Mayur Desai, PakEnergy board member and managing director at Charlesbank Capital Partners, whose Technology Opportunities Fund acquired PakEnergy in 2019. “Santosh’s decades of software leadership, strategic transformation, and accelerating growth make him eminently qualified to lead PakEnergy through its next chapter of growth, as it continues to innovate and deliver the energy sector’s mission-critical business automation solutions for Land Management, Production, Accounting, ERP, Docs Automation, and Transportation.”
“I am excited to be taking on this new role at PakEnergy and honored to be working with this stellar team of Pak software developers and experts in oil & gas accounting, land management, and production,” said Nanda. “I joined PakEnergy because I saw an opportunity to address the most material business challenges faced by independent oil & gas operators, investors, first purchasers, and bulk commodity haulers, to help their companies run smarter and more profitably. Our mission is to give our customers the same tech advantages as the supermajors, and I look forward to delivering even greater innovation in the years ahead. It’s a privilege to become a member of The Pak.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Santosh to The Pak,” said Rhymes. “It has been my honor to lead PakEnergy these last five and a half years through a period of substantial growth. Santosh has the skills, experience, and values to steer the company through its next growth stage. I plan to remain involved with both Santosh and the PakEnergy board as an advisor and look forward to helping in any way I can to support the company’s continued success.”
About PakEnergy LLC
PakEnergy LLC offers cloud-based business automation software for independent oil & gas upstream and midstream companies, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and accounting firms. Founded in 1986 as WolfePak Software and headquartered in Texas, PakEnergy serves over 2,000 customers, primarily in North America, and has completed recent acquisitions of DocVue, LandVantage, ScoutFDC and Welltrax. With its staff of experienced software developers, land management experts, and oil & gas accounting professionals, PakEnergy automates the most complex business processes, reduces operating costs, saves time, and increases profitability while providing customers with the reporting, analytics, and decision support systems that were once exclusive to the major integrated oil companies. Land | Production | Accounting | Transportation. The Pak Has Your Back! For more information and demos, please visit www.PakEnergy.com.
About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.
