Kyle Brooks Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of PakEnergy LLC

Share This Article

News Provided By

Kyle Brooks, CRO, PakEnergy

Sales leader, team builder, triple-digit revenue driver to spearhead PakEnergy's next wave of growth | Land Management, Production, Accounting, Transportation

...balancing EBITDA and customer acquisition costs while growing revenue precipitously by 7x have all led me to this moment, where I'm thrilled to helm PakEnergy's next wave of growth.” — Kyle Brooks, CRO, PakEnergy

ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- PakEnergy, a leading provider of SaaS business automation technology for the energy sector, today announced it has promoted Kyle Brooks to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Brooks will continue to report directly to CEO Brent Rhymes, with a mandate to spearhead PakEnergy's next wave of growth by further aligning sales, marketing, customer success, and M&A strategy. In his previous role as Executive Vice President of Sales, Brooks was the driving force behind PakEnergy's meteoric growth since 2018, leading to triple-digit year-over-year revenue gains and four strategic acquisitions across Land, Production, Transportation, and Business Automation categories: LandVantage, ScoutFDC, Welltrax and DocVue. PakEnergy, LLC, formerly known as WolfePak Software , is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by middle-market private investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners.“There's no better addition to the PakEnergy C-Suite than Kyle Brooks, who has earned my deep respect and that of the board and the entire PakEnergy team while earning a reputation for strategic deals that deliver high returns to Pak and high value to our customers,” said Rhymes. “It's been inspiring to see Kyle build on his unmitigated drive and demonstrative success as he grew PakEnergy's sales team and revenue through the pandemic, shattering previous all-time revenue records while championing partnerships across Land, Production, Accounting, Invoice Automation, Revenue Distribution and Bulk Transportation .”“It's such an honor to step into my new role as CRO where I'm excited to take PakEnergy to the moon...again and again…by delivering a series of wins as we take market share and continue staggering growth for all of our Pak product pillars,” said Brooks. “Resetting, reimagining, and revitalizing a multi-city sales team, integrating a high-performance sales process through numerous acquisitions, and balancing EBITDA and customer acquisition costs while growing revenue precipitously by 7x have all led me to this moment, where I'm thrilled to helm PakEnergy's next wave of growth.”Prior to PakEnergy, Brooks worked in the finance sector. Born and bred in West Texas, he earned a degree from the University of North Texas. When not vacationing in Mexico or traveling the U.S. to meet PakEnergy customers, Brooks is based in Houston with his family.About PakEnergyPakEnergy, LLC offers best-in-class, cloud-based business automation software for independent oil & gas upstream and midstream companies, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and accounting firms. Founded in 1986 as WolfePak Software and headquartered in Abilene, Texas, PakEnergy serves over 2,000 customers, primarily in North America. With its staff of experienced software developers, land management experts, and oil & gas accounting professionals, PakEnergy automates the most complex business processes, reduces operating costs, saves time, and increases profitability while providing customers with the reporting, analytics, and decision support systems that were once exclusive to the major integrated oil companies. Land | Production | Accounting | Transportation. The Pak Has Your Back! For more information and demos, please visit www.PakEnergy.com About Charlesbank Capital PartnersBased in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com

PakEnergy Overview: Land Management Software, Production Field Data Capture, Accounting, Revenue Distribution, Invoice Automation, Bulk Transportation