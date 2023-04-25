Lanecube Technologies launches the first dedicated online project management training platform 'Edbrick'

Edbrick is one of the very few online platforms worldwide offering courses exclusively on Project Management certifications and career training.
Our programs ensure an iterative project management approach, emphasizing on flexibility, collaboration, and customer satisfaction.”
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edbrick has finally opened its doors to project management aspirants. The forum offers a wide range of training courses, including:
- Instructor-led live online batches
- Practical, self-paced learning through Project management Labs
- In-house workshops for corporates.
With a wide range of training programs, including PMP certification training, customized project & program management courses, project management lab, boot camps, blended agile and traditional project management approaches, and competency assessment solutions, Edbrick caters to the diverse learning objectives of organizations and individuals.
The courses offer aspirants interactive and immersive learning sessions using case study exercises, practice exams, debriefing sessions, and evaluation.
Edbrick also delivers corporate training sessions, which can span from short 8-hour sessions to elaborate 60-hour programs spread over a fortnight or a month, providing comprehensive training to meet the needs of busy professionals.
Among Edbrick's course offerings, PMP Fast Track is a comprehensive program covering the complete PMP syllabus in 35 hours. Using a real-life example-based approach to explain everything in extreme detail, the course offers participants more than 50% preparation for the PMP exam upon completion. Other courses include PM Lab, a workshop designed to rehearse managing projects, and PMP Revision Class, a 16-hour power-packed revision class with solid revision of all key exam topics.
According to Debashis Jena, CEO & Chief Mentor at Edbrick, "Our main offering is PMP, a widely-recognized certification with a higher appeal to PM aspirants. But we also deliver other certification training like Managing Successful Programmes, PRINCE2, Agile & Scrum. We ensure an iterative project management approach, emphasizing on flexibility, collaboration, and customer satisfaction."
Edbrick's experienced project management trainers have helped professionals from various organizations advance their careers, including RBS, SAP Labs, IBM, TCS, Adobe, Ericsson, Nokia, Dell, and Societe Generale & others.
Edbrick also offers a PMP simulator to expose candidates to the types of questions they can expect to see on the actual PMP certification exam and check their readiness before taking the test. To assess existing skill sets, Edbrick provides the PMP Readiness Calculator, a quick 30-minute live test.
Whether preparing for a certification exam or seeking to build practical skills for effective project management, Edbrick offers a range of courses and training options to meet the needs of individuals and organizations alike.
