WISEACRE Refreshes "The Set Up" Liquor-Based Sparkling Beverage Line with New Flavors, Packaging

WISEACRE Brewing Company's non-beer line of spirit-based beverages called The Set Up features four vodka-based selters and a reposado tequila-with-lime Ranch Water. WISEACRE is leaning into the lifestyle-focused consumer with its new sponsorship of Tennessee state crit cycling champion Derek Hosey and the Grind City Cycling team. All of The Set Up's flavors are 99 calories per 12-ounce can and are 5% ABV, zero carbs, zero sugar and gluten free.

WISEACRE Brewing Company is refreshing its non-beer line of spirit-based seltzers called The Set Up with five new flavors: Vodka Mule with Ginger and Lime, Vodka Soda with Blackberry, Vodka Soda with Watermelon, Vodka Soda with Lemon / Lime and, a first from any Tennessee producer, a reposado tequila-with-lime Ranch Water. All the flavors are 99 calories per 12-ounce can and are 5% ABV, zero carbs, zero sugar and gluten free.

“The Set Up came about through experimentation gone right. We’d gotten a distiller’s license in 2014 so we could make true-to-style Belgian Tripel, Imperial Stout, and other high ABV beers. But then we thought, well, we’ve got the license, let’s see what else we can make,” said Davin Bartosch, brewmaster and co-founder of WISEACRE Brewing Company. “Turns out, making vodka and tequila drinks is very different from making beer, but our QA/QC guru Fabian Beller has led the experimentation in the lab on these and we are very happy with the result. We of course use Memphis water, which is some of the finest in the world, along with some bubbles and a little flavoring; it makes for a great and refreshing drink. And, because we’re using real distilled liquor, The Set Up doesn’t have any of those residual flavors or aromas that you get from fermented malt-based seltzers.”

The Set Up gets its name from what Memphis dive bars from yesteryear call the mixers they require you to purchase if you bring your own liquor. Unlike the dive bar’s DIY cocktails, The Set Up comes ready-to-drink and conveniently packaged in single-flavor 4-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as in Variety Packs with three cans of four different flavors.

“We’re excited about how The Set Up rounds out WISEACRE’s beverage offerings. It checks the boxes for what a lot of consumers want - low-calorie, zero carb, zero sugar, refreshing, and light with a clean finish” said Kellan Bartosch, WISEACRE co-founder. “The branding tweaks better communicate to the consumer, as this category is still very new. We’re leaning into the lifestyle-focused consumer with our new sponsorship of Tennessee state crit cycling champion Derek Hosey and the Grind City Cycling team. Derek Hosey and his crew have done so much to raise the profile of cycling in Memphis not only with their diverse team and athleticism but also with their projects like the “Paint the Streets Pink” ride for breast cancer. We’re excited to help support their team and we can’t wait to see The Set Up logos splashed all over their racing kits!”

The Set Up Vodka Seltzers and Tequila Ranch Water are currently available in 12-ounce cans in Tennessee and Missouri, with distribution in additional states launching soon. Fans can find The Set Up on tap at WISEACRE’s Broad Avenue taproom, where they are produced, and at the brewery’s newer Downtown Memphis location.



ABOUT WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in 20 states plus the District of Columbia, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot. For more information visit www.wiseacrebrew.com.