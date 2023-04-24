Sask Parks Launches New Custom Apparel

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2023

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks has officially launched its new apparel consisting of custom-designed bunny hugs and t-shirts.

"With camping season around the corner, we are excited to announce the release of our highly anticipated Sask Parks apparel," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The design is a tribute to the beauty and diversity of Saskatchewan's provincial parks and celebrates the natural wonders visitors can discover."

Elements of the design can be seen in the Saskatchewan Provincial Parks logo, which incorporates the parks' unique environments, from the sparkling lakes to the boreal forests and more.

The apparel is available in various colours and sizes for both youth and adults. The youth and adult bunny hugs come in black, navy and grey. Adult t-shirts are available in white, grey, and green, while youth t-shirts are available in white and grey.

Residents can grab a new bunny hug and t-shirt at various provincial parks or online and show their love of Sask Parks.

The new clothing was created as a partnership between Sask Parks and local company Saskamper Apparel. Sask Parks publicly advertised a merchandise collaboration opportunity via a Request for Proposal in 2021. Saskamper Apparel was the successful proponent and a pilot program offering Saskamper hoodies with the Sask Parks logo tag was delivered in 2022.

Saskatchewan Tourism Week

The apparel launch is just in time for Saskatchewan Tourism Week 2023 that runs April 24 to 30. The goal of this week is to bring attention to the province's vibrant and diverse tourism sector.

Saskatchewan Tourism Week encourages residents to start making their vacation plans here at home and discover something new this summer. With so many options to play and stay in the provincial parks including special events, programming, unique accommodations, and activities, it is a great choice for residents to spend a day or a season! To learn more about Saskatchewan’s Provincial Parks or to book a reservation, visit Sask Parks.

To learn more, visit https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/store.

