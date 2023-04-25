Jason Gray of Studio C to Join JesterZ Improv as Guest Instructor for Their Sketch Writing Summer Camp for Teens

Summer Camps at JesterZ Improv teach confidence to kids of all ages
Arizona's Premier Improv Theater Enhances 22-Year Youth Training Program with New Sketch Writing Workshop for Communication and Confidence
We are excited to offer our young students the opportunity to develop their creative writing skills while building their self-confidence and communication skills.”
— Jef Rawls, Owner
MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JesterZ Improv Theater is thrilled to announce that Jason Gray, the well-known comedian, actor, writer, and director from Studio C and JK Studios, will be joining their new Sketch Writing Summer Camp for Teens as a celebrity guest instructor. Creativity camps has been an integral part of JesterZ Improv's summer programs for kids and teens for 22 years, and now, with the addition of Jason Gray and sketch writing, they are excited to take it to the next level.
Jason Gray is a highly acclaimed comedian, actor, writer, and director who rose to fame through his involvement in Studio C, a sketch comedy television show that has over 1,500 videos on YouTube and 2.7 million followers, most of which are kids and teens. Studio C is known for its clean comedy free of vulgar content, which makes it a favorite among young audiences. "Jason's vast writing experience and expertise will add tremendous value to our youth training program," says JesterZ owner Shurlin Rawls. "We are excited to have him on board to share his knowledge with our students and guide them in their creative journey."
Since its inception, JesterZ Improv, has always focused on building the communication and confidence skills of young students through improv and other creative activities. Each summer camp is designed to help children and teenagers express themselves creatively and develop their self-confidence through the art of improvisation. With the inclusion of a sketch writing workshop that will give access to Jason Gray for 2.5 days, they hope to further foster creativity and expand the skill set of their students.
JesterZ Improv Theater's Sketch Writing Summer Camp for Teens is a five-day in-person workshop led by owner Jef Rawls, producer and instructor in the world of improvisation for the past 27 years. The camp will take place in June, and other guest instructors are expected to join in this exciting event.
"We are proud of our 22 years of experience in training children and teenagers in the art of improvisation, and we are excited to test the waters by adding sketch writing to our summer camp youth program," says Rawls. "At JesterZ Improv Theater, we firmly believe that we teach confidence first! By using creativity, today's youth learn an essential component of communication: confidence. We are excited to offer our young students the opportunity to develop their creative writing skills while building their self-confidence and communication skills."
The Sketch Writing Summer Camp for Teens at JesterZ Improv Theater will conclude with a live performance by the attendees of the camp on the last day of camp and is open to the public.
