Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,034 in the last 365 days.

America’s Got Talent Top 5 Finalist, Chapel Hart, Helps 15-Year-Old Rosevelt to Keep Kids Safe

Chapel Hart with Rosevelt's Music and The Message

Country Trio Chapel Hart team up with 15-year-old Rosevelt to keep kids safe

Child advocate Rosevelt sings a message at K-8 assembly and shares 1-800-4-A-CHILD helpline to keep kids safe

Rosevelt with Dick Van Dyke, John Stamos, Lindsay Stirling, Donovan McNabb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and others.

Rosevelt with Dick Van Dyke, John Stamos, Lindsay Stirling, Donovan McNabb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and many others in the #5toomany social media challenge to put a stop to child abuse.

Rosevelt’s 3rd Annual “The Music And The Message” Concert to Fund 100 K-12 School Assemblies.

Rosevelt effortlessly connects with both young children and adults through the talents of her angelic voice and more importantly the powerful message she shares.”
— Rita Reznick of Florence (AZ) Unified School District
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15-year-old Singer/Songwriter “Rosevelt”, welcomes the Mississippi’s Country Trio “Chapel Hart” to headline her concert 10 days after NBC's America's Got Talent awarded them a Top 5 position. This year’s concert will take place at Dream City Church in Phoenix, AZ at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th.

What began as Rosevelt’s community awareness concert & keynote in 2019, is expanding to a nationwide school outreach that empowers kids with 5 Safety Rules—encouraging them to “Speak Up Be Safe” from abuse, bullying and online predators.

“Rosevelt effortlessly connects with both young children and adults through the talents of her angelic voice and more importantly the powerful message she shares” says Rita Reznick of Florence (AZ) Unified School District. “Without asking anything in return, Rosevelt gives her time freely and empowers our students with the tools they need to feel safe, loved and respected during a tumultuous time in our society”.

Proceeds and donations from the September 24th concert, with Chapel Hart, will allow Rosevelt to reach thousands of students with her assemblies. The evening will also bring awareness to the community that child abuse is reported every 10 seconds, according to Childhelp — a 63-year-old nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse. In addition, “an average of 5 children die each day because of abuse and neglect”, a statistic that Rosevelt agrees is five too many.

This caused young Rosevelt to launch #RoseveltsChallenge, a social media campaign called, “#5toomany” where she encourages people to put a heart in their hand in the stop position and help put an end to child abuse. This challenge will be a focus at this years concert.

The public is invited to join in this evening of country music, celebration and recognition highlighting the efforts of Childhelp and Operation Underground Railroad, with additional performance by 2-time Award-winning songwriter and singer, Sean Gasaway.

Information, tickets, donations and sponsorship opportunities can be found at: www.MusicAndTheMessage.com

Additional information:
Rosevelt, who did a music video with Dick Van Dyke at age 10, became a Youth Ambassador for Childhelp that same year. In 2020, Rosevelt was also asked to be an Ambassador for Operation Underground Railroad and has since raised over $350,000 “for the love of a child”.

Jef Rawls
Rosevelt Sings, llc
+1 480-962-9262
Jef@Roseveltsings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

"Music & The Message: Speak Up Be Safe" school assembly

You just read:

America’s Got Talent Top 5 Finalist, Chapel Hart, Helps 15-Year-Old Rosevelt to Keep Kids Safe

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.