America’s Got Talent Top 5 Finalist, Chapel Hart, Helps 15-Year-Old Rosevelt to Keep Kids Safe
Child advocate Rosevelt sings a message at K-8 assembly and shares 1-800-4-A-CHILD helpline to keep kids safe
Rosevelt’s 3rd Annual “The Music And The Message” Concert to Fund 100 K-12 School Assemblies.
Rosevelt effortlessly connects with both young children and adults through the talents of her angelic voice and more importantly the powerful message she shares.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15-year-old Singer/Songwriter “Rosevelt”, welcomes the Mississippi’s Country Trio “Chapel Hart” to headline her concert 10 days after NBC's America's Got Talent awarded them a Top 5 position. This year’s concert will take place at Dream City Church in Phoenix, AZ at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th.
— Rita Reznick of Florence (AZ) Unified School District
What began as Rosevelt’s community awareness concert & keynote in 2019, is expanding to a nationwide school outreach that empowers kids with 5 Safety Rules—encouraging them to “Speak Up Be Safe” from abuse, bullying and online predators.
“Rosevelt effortlessly connects with both young children and adults through the talents of her angelic voice and more importantly the powerful message she shares” says Rita Reznick of Florence (AZ) Unified School District. “Without asking anything in return, Rosevelt gives her time freely and empowers our students with the tools they need to feel safe, loved and respected during a tumultuous time in our society”.
Proceeds and donations from the September 24th concert, with Chapel Hart, will allow Rosevelt to reach thousands of students with her assemblies. The evening will also bring awareness to the community that child abuse is reported every 10 seconds, according to Childhelp — a 63-year-old nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse. In addition, “an average of 5 children die each day because of abuse and neglect”, a statistic that Rosevelt agrees is five too many.
This caused young Rosevelt to launch #RoseveltsChallenge, a social media campaign called, “#5toomany” where she encourages people to put a heart in their hand in the stop position and help put an end to child abuse. This challenge will be a focus at this years concert.
The public is invited to join in this evening of country music, celebration and recognition highlighting the efforts of Childhelp and Operation Underground Railroad, with additional performance by 2-time Award-winning songwriter and singer, Sean Gasaway.
Information, tickets, donations and sponsorship opportunities can be found at: www.MusicAndTheMessage.com
Additional information:
Rosevelt, who did a music video with Dick Van Dyke at age 10, became a Youth Ambassador for Childhelp that same year. In 2020, Rosevelt was also asked to be an Ambassador for Operation Underground Railroad and has since raised over $350,000 “for the love of a child”.
Jef Rawls
Rosevelt Sings, llc
+1 480-962-9262
Jef@Roseveltsings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
"Music & The Message: Speak Up Be Safe" school assembly