RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer

RECRUITMENT NOTICE
Position Title: Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer
Job ID: 21622
Open To: Public
Open Period: April 24, 2023 – May 4, 2023
Overview:
The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.
DMPED is seeking a Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer for its Legislative Affairs Unit. The Legislative Affairs Unit serves as the primary liaison between the agency and the DC Council and is responsible for leading the agency’s legislative agenda.
Position Description:
The Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer will support the Legislative Team in the design and implementation of DMPED’s legislative priorities and agenda. The Legislative Team is responsible for preparing staff for hearings before DC Council, including drafting testimony, compiling hearing materials, leading hearing preparation sessions, and responding to follow-up questions. The Legislative Team leads the agency’s annual performance and budget oversight hearing preparations including responding to pre-hearing questions and preparing senior staff to testify at the hearings. The Legislative Team serves as the primary liaison between the agency and the DC Council.
The Legislative Affairs Specialist will collaborate with other business units including but not limited to the Real Estate, Business Development, and Legal teams to identify legislative priorities. Responsibilities include drafting legislation, regulations, and/or Mayor’s Orders as needed. The Legislative Affairs Specialist will also be responsible for monitoring legislation as it makes its way through the Council’s legislative process and will provide summaries and reports on proposed legislation, as needed. Additional responsibilities include researching District of Columbia laws and policies and responding to inquiries from DMPED staff.
This position will also serve as the agency’s FOIA Officer and be responsible for the intake and processing of all FOIA requests received by the agency. The FOIA Officer will collaborate with other business units, including the legal, real estate, and business development teams, as appropriate, to respond to FOIA requests. The FOIA Officer will have an opportunity to train staff on the FOIA process and collaborate with FOIA officers in other agencies.
Specific responsibilities include:
Experience/Qualifications:
Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors.
Application Process:
This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:
If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.