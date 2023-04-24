RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer

Job ID: 21622

Open To: Public

Open Period: April 24, 2023 – May 4, 2023

Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer for its Legislative Affairs Unit. The Legislative Affairs Unit serves as the primary liaison between the agency and the DC Council and is responsible for leading the agency’s legislative agenda.

Position Description:

The Legislative Affairs Specialist and FOIA Officer will support the Legislative Team in the design and implementation of DMPED’s legislative priorities and agenda. The Legislative Team is responsible for preparing staff for hearings before DC Council, including drafting testimony, compiling hearing materials, leading hearing preparation sessions, and responding to follow-up questions. The Legislative Team leads the agency’s annual performance and budget oversight hearing preparations including responding to pre-hearing questions and preparing senior staff to testify at the hearings. The Legislative Team serves as the primary liaison between the agency and the DC Council.

The Legislative Affairs Specialist will collaborate with other business units including but not limited to the Real Estate, Business Development, and Legal teams to identify legislative priorities. Responsibilities include drafting legislation, regulations, and/or Mayor’s Orders as needed. The Legislative Affairs Specialist will also be responsible for monitoring legislation as it makes its way through the Council’s legislative process and will provide summaries and reports on proposed legislation, as needed. Additional responsibilities include researching District of Columbia laws and policies and responding to inquiries from DMPED staff.

This position will also serve as the agency’s FOIA Officer and be responsible for the intake and processing of all FOIA requests received by the agency. The FOIA Officer will collaborate with other business units, including the legal, real estate, and business development teams, as appropriate, to respond to FOIA requests. The FOIA Officer will have an opportunity to train staff on the FOIA process and collaborate with FOIA officers in other agencies.

Specific responsibilities include:

Report directly to the Legislative Director and collaborate on designing and implementing legislative strategies and policy initiatives

Serve as FOIA Officer and primary point of contact for responding to all FOIA requests received by the agency.

Draft legislation, Mayor’s Orders, and regulations

Prepare agency staff for hearings before the DC Council, including drafting testimony, preparing briefing materials, scheduling hearing prep sessions, and responding to followup questions

Assist the Legislative Director in managing the agency’s annual performance and budget oversight hearings and related activities, including preparing written responses, testimony, and responding to follow-up questions.

Represent the agency to Councilmembers and Council staff

Conduct legislative research and analysis

Prepare briefings for agency staff on legislation proposed by the Council and other agencies

Track all legislation relevant to the agency and provide updates, as needed • Collaborate with other business units including the Real Estate, Business Development, Legal, and Grants teams.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) • Advanced degree (Master’s or JD) preferred

At least 1-3 years of similar work experience in legislative affairs at the local, state, or federal level

Familiarity with the District of Columbia Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) and experience serving as a FOIA Officer (strongly preferred)

Legislative and regulatory drafting experience (preferred)

Familiarity with the laws and regulations of the District of Columbia

Familiarity with the economic development goals of the District (preferred)

Familiarity with the work of the agency strongly (preferred)

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors.

Application Process:

This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.