Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS –  Indiana residents who couldn’t work as a direct result of the March 31 – April 1, 2023, severe weather and tornadoes may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Eligible individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can file a claim with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to request benefits. FEMA funds DUA, but the Indiana Department of Workforce Development administers the program.

To be eligible for DUA benefits, individuals must meet the following criteria: 

  • Became unemployed, including self-employed individuals, as a direct result of the presidentially declared disaster (March 31 – April 1, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds);
  • Be a U.S. national or a qualified alien;
  • Not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;
  • Have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above; and
  • Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income. 

Learn more about the DUA eligibility criteria at in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/dua/.

 Applications for DUA must be filed by May 22, 2023. Individuals must first file a regular claim for Unemployment Insurance benefits by visiting the Uplink Claimant Self-Service System at uplink.in.gov/CSS/CSSLogin.htm. If applicants are denied regular Unemployment Insurance benefits, they can then apply for DUA.

Hoosiers who think they may be eligible for DUA benefits may apply by completing the forms found on the DUA website: in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/dua/.  After completing the forms, click the “fill out this form” link on the DUA website to apply and upload the completed forms.

For applicants who do not have access to a computer or mobile device, Unemployment Insurance access kiosks are available at WorkOne offices in the 12 designated counties. Find your local WorkOne at in.gov/dwd/files/WO_CareerCenters_Map.pdf.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

For more information on Indiana’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4704. Follow us on our Facebook.com/FEMA page and Twitter at @femaRegion5.

FEMA does not discriminate against individuals based on their race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.

