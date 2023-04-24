FEMA Specialists to Offer Rebuilding Tips in Sherwood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– FEMA Hazard Mitigation Outreach Specialists will be available at F.L. Davis Ace in Sherwood from Tuesday, April 25 to Saturday, May 6.

Hazard mitigation outreach specialists will be on hand to answer questions about rebuilding from previous disasters and protecting your homes from future disaster-related damage. Some of the topics include clean up, selecting a contractor and ways to reduce risks from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors and no appointment is needed.

Hazard mitigation outreach specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, April 25 to May 6 at:

Pulaski County

F. L. Davis Ace

2913 E Kiehl Ave.

Sherwood, AR 72120

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday

If you cannot visit in person, please call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 to speak to a hazard mitigation outreach specialist, Monday through Friday 8:00AM to 4:30PM. All calls will be returned within one business day. If you prefer, you may email your questions to FEMA-ARMit@fema.dhs.gov or visit FEMA’s Arkansas Mitigation home page at https://fema.connectsolutions.com/armit/.

If you need to discuss your assistance application, please call the Helpline at 800-621-3362 to speak to a FEMA individual assistance specialist. Hazard mitigation outreach specialists offer general rebuilding tips and will not be able to discuss specific details of individual assistance cases.