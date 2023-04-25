Amazon Aid Launches “Gold, The Amazon and The Climate Crisis” Podcast in Honor of Earth Month

The one-time podcast brings awareness of the latest research into artisanal and small-scale gold mining’s (ASGM) environmental impacts on the Amazon Rainforest
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Earth Month, non-profit Amazon Aid partnered with Wake Forest University’s Center for Energy, Environment, and Sustainability (CEES) to launch the podcast “Gold, The Amazon and The Climate Crisis.” The one-time podcast brings awareness of the latest research into artisanal and small-scale gold mining’s (ASGM) environmental impacts on the Amazon Rainforest – including the catastrophic toll on human health in the Amazon region and beyond.
Led by some of the world’s top environmental experts, Justin Catanoso, Miles Silman, Luis Fernandez and Deborah Goldemberg, the 45-minute podcast examines issues related to rights of local communities, as well as what responsibility corporations have to solve the issue. Listen to the podcast here: https://amazonaid.org/podcast/
While educating global citizens on the importance of the Amazon through art, science, multimedia and film, Amazon Aid dedicates its efforts to activating and inspiring change through various initiatives. Among them, its Cleaner Gold Network, Artists for the Amazon and the award-winning documentary “River of Gold.” Each aligns with the organization’s core mission to cultivate a cleaner gold supply chain to preserve and protect the ecosystem and biodiversity while strengthening human rights in the Amazon.
One of the latest Amazon Aid projects to further topical awareness is the launch of a journalistic series published by Mongabay addressing the politics of gold mining in Amazon countries; gold mining’s impact on indigenous peoples; supply chains and corporate accountability, among other topics. Under their Artist for the Amazon initiative, Amazon Aid curated a residency in collaboration with Studio Verde and the Amazon Center for Environmental Education and Research (ACEER), “Beyond Conservation,” that unites scientists’ and artists’ unique skills to understand, represent and arrive at creative solutions to the issues facing Amazonia.
“At Amazon Aid, we seek to engage people from all backgrounds to realize an Amazon free of destructive mining practices where people have access to safe, dignified livelihoods and ecosystems thrive,” notes Amazon Aid Founder Sarah duPont. “Integral to finding transformative solutions is awareness, and we hope this podcast helps deepen an understanding of the complexities of the moment we face, while inspiring people to lean in to contribute with their own talents and expertise.”
Amazon Aid is a nonprofit organization harnessing the power of multimedia and film to educate about the importance of the Amazon and the implications of its destruction while promoting working solutions to protect it. Amazon Aid’s award-winning projects affect global policy change and activate audiences worldwide to engage in sustainable approaches to protect the Amazon and demand responsibly sourced products. Our multimedia, accompanying educational curriculum, and social impact campaigns empower alliances of students, scientists, artists, NGOs, governments, and global citizens, and support stakeholders in the Amazon to further legislation and sustainable methods to protect and revitalize the rainforests. We support and promote advocacy efforts related to human and indigenous rights, clean water, the protection of species and habitat, and the regulation of illicit and unregulated gold mining and mercury usage. https://amazonaid.org
