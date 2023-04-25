Retina Consultants of Texas Opens State-of-the-Art Clinic and Research Center in San Antonio

New Retina Center Offers Advanced Treatment Options and Expanded Resources for Patients
This new flagship clinic and research center will connect our patients with the latest advancements in retinal treatment options.”
— Dr. R. Gary Lane, M.D., Retina Consultants of Texas
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retina Consultants of Texas (RCTX) is thrilled to announce the opening of our new flagship retina clinic and research center in San Antonio. The state-of-the-art center is located in the South Texas Medical Center off Floyd Curl and Spurs Lane, less than a mile away from the previous location, and will offer a more comprehensive range of diagnostic and treatment options for patients with retinal conditions, as well as advanced research capabilities that will provide patients access to cutting-edge therapies. Patients can also expect larger waiting areas, more exam rooms, more parking, and a convenient drop-off area for enhanced comfort and convenience.
“We are proud to be able to expand retina research in the San Antonio region. This new clinic and research center feature a larger space with more world-class diagnostic equipment, which will allow us to provide faster and more efficient care to our patients. We will also have enhanced research capabilities, which will connect our patients to the latest and most advanced retinal treatment options currently in development,” said Dr. David Brown, Director of Research at Retina Consultants of Texas.
The new flagship clinic and research center is approximately 16,900 square feet and features seven work-ups in the clinic, a large sub-wait area, two doc (pod) suites with shared workspaces, and two photo/flex rooms per pod. Additionally, there are five dedicated exams per pod. The research center has two work-ups, six photo/diagnostic rooms, a large sub-wait area, two eye lanes, a drug room with generator backup, a laboratory with a specimen connection to shared restroom, and one large and one small conference room. There are also 13 shared offices, staff workstations with visual connections to exterior daylight, and a larger research binder room. The staff break room is centrally located and has individual staff lockers.
"As a team, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of retina research and providing our patients with the best care possible. This new flagship clinic and research center will connect our patients with the latest advancements in retinal treatment options,” said Dr. R. Gary Lane, M.D., Retina Consultants of Texas. “I am excited about the potential that this new facility holds for our research efforts, and we look forward to making significant strides in improving the lives of those affected by retinal conditions."
Other features of the new clinic and research center include nourishment stations for patients and families in generous "spa-like" waiting room environments, wireless adaptable lighting controls, automatic window shades for patient comfort, and ambient lighting for indirect illumination of the space with a reduction of glare for the patient's experience. Customized room signage and wayfinding features and generous decentralized storage throughout hallways and exam rooms are also provided.
“This is an incredible milestone for the San Antonio community and the physician leaders here! This is the first market expansion of several bringing access to the best in retinal care and clinical research to more patients. We’re also excited for our team members to have a brand-new facility with the latest diagnostic technology and equipment to deliver on the RCTX values of innovation, authentic care, and hard work,” said Kurt Defenbaugh, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Retina Consultants of Texas.
The physicians who will be seeing patients at the new office include: Calvin E. Mein, M.D., Moises A. Chica, M.D., R. Gary Lane, M.D., Sarah E. Holy, M.D., Darrell E. Baskin, M.D., and Christa D. Soekamto, M.D. The new office is located at 21 Spurs Lane, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78240, and will be open from Monday to Friday. The scheduling team is available from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule/reschedule any future appointments and provide any additional information. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (800) 833-5921 or visit our website at www.retinaconsultantstexas.com.
ABOUT RETINA CONSULTANTS OF TEXAS
Retina Consultants of Texas (RCTX) is the leading retina-only ophthalmology practice in Texas and one of the most respected in the United States, with 24 board-certified retina specialists operating out of nearly two dozen locations. It also has the largest retinal research center in the country. RCTX specialists are dedicated to fighting blindness and providing an exceptional patient experience.
