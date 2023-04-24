Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1700 Block of Lanier Place, Northwest

There were 2,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,118 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 1700 block of Lanier Place, Northwest.
At approximately 8:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.