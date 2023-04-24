Defense Leadership Forum Holds 4th Annual Southwest Defense Contracting Summit in Arizona

Of the $65 Billion Raytheon spends, 30% of it goes to small businesses.”
— Alex Dely, Manager, Contracts, Raytheon Missiles and Defense
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of prime defense contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses converged today on Tucson, Arizona for the 4th Annual Southwest Defense Contracting Summit.
Organized by the Defense Leadership Forum, a public service organization, the Summit brings together Congressional Staff; Pentagon Officials; Military Base Commanders; Contracting Officials; Contracting Experts; and Financing Leaders.
The Summit Keynote Address was provided by John Tenaglia, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition at the Pentagon, responsible for the pricing and contracting policy that related to $400 billion in new 2022 contracts.
This morning's Welcoming Remarks were provided by Anthony Saucedo, Military Affairs Liaison for U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
Alex Dely, Manager of Contracts for Raytheon Missiles and Defense, based in Tucson, said that as the largest company in southern Arizona, Raytheon works hard to engage small and mid-sized firms. "Of the $65 Billion Raytheon spends," said Dely, "30% of it goes to small businesses." But Dely made an impassioned plea for more manpower, either through small and mid-sized firms or through the hiring of more employees. "Raytheon has billions of potential contracts we can't execute because of the lack of manpower," Dely stated.
Ivan Bolden, Chief, Army Partnerships from the Pentagon, described a successful new defense community infrastructure program which helps fund infrastructure projects needed by local military bases. Bolden said the program started in 2020 with a budget of $50 million and has grown to $100 million in 2023. Bolden was joined on a panel on Military Base-Community Partnerships by Lynndy Smith, President of the Arizona Defense & Industry Coalition (AZDIC) and by Lisa Svoboda, Senior Director, Office of Military & Federal Affairs for the State of Maryland.
Innovation within Defense and Federal Government Contracting was discussed by Brian Liesveld, CEO, DEFENSEWERX; Craig Zamary, Director, Department of Homeland Security Innovation Hub; and by Patrick Kerr, Vice President, University of Arizona Applied Research Corporation.
Top military base officials, from Arizona to California, discussed contracting opportunities directly with the bases.
After today's General Sessions, Summit attendees had the opportunity to engage in matchmaking sessions, which provided the attendees with direct discussions and connections with military commands and bases, contracting officials, financing sources, and prime contractors.
The Summit continues tomorrow at the Casino Del Sol Resort. Highlights include a General Session on contracting opportunities with prime defense contractors SAIC and CGI Federal. Rita Brooks, Director, Small Business Programs, is representing SAIC and Tyler Brooks, Director, Small Business Engagement is representing CGI Federal. The moderator is General Gregory S. "Speedy" Martin, (USAF Ret.), Chairman, MITRE Air Force Advisory Board and former Commander of Air Force Materiel Command. Another General Session focuses on contracting opportunities with Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, and with the Galveston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The 2023 Southwest Defense Contracting Summit is sponsored by Bank of America, Gene Moran, Jones Lang LaSalle, and Propricer.
