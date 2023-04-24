Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Bendele, Crow To Nueces River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has appointed Fohn Bendele and John "Keith" Crow to the Nueces River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire February 1, 2027 and February 1, 2025, respectively. The authority administers the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Fohn Bendele of Hondo is president of Bendele Financial Services. He is a member of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals and an Edwards Aquifer Authority board director. Bendele received a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.

John "Keith" Crow of Barksdale is retired and the former owner of Camp Wood Hardware & Lumber. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

