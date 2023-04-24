Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Linden

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Linden will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, May 1.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Linden, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Linden’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Linden will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually, visit: bit.ly/TMO_Linden

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Linden

Monday, May 1 at 10:00 AM

LEDC Building

201 N Main St

Linden, TX 75563

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/641336174514987

Questions may be directed to: Megan Kirkland, 903.756.7774, lindenedc@gmail.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities