Trich Tags Distribution Information

It has been brought to our attention that there are issues with the Trich tags that have been distributed this year. Many have experienced the tags falling out due to a fault in the tag materials and the attachment mechanism of the tags. We have been in contact with the tag manufacturer and are working on getting new, higher quality tags to replace these faulty tags.

If you have experienced issues with your Trich tags this year, not to worry. Veterinarians may request replacement tags from our office and the RFID tag that was placed during testing will allow them and UDAF to determine if a bull has been tested for Trich to prevent needing to retest. Veterinarians who are replacing tags that have fallen out must report the new tag number to the UDAF office.

Thank you all for your diligence in getting your bulls tested for Trich and making sure they are tagged appropriately. These tags are important in helping determine ownership of bulls and assuring compliance with the Trich program. As you know, this program is only successful if everyone does their part in helping prevent the spread of this disease.

