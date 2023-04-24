RELEASE: Public schedule for Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson – Week of April 24, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 24 – 28, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 24 – Connecting Utah Tour – Northern Utah

7:30 a.m. Visit Syracuse High School

Location: Syracuse

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9:45 a.m. Visit Morgan High School

Location: Morgan

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Visit Rich High School

Location: Randolph

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5:30 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate

Location: Glen L. Taggart Student Center, Utah State University

Tuesday, April 25

8 a.m. Visit Green Canyon High School

Location: Logan

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10 a.m. Visit Box Elder High School

Location: Brigham City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Speak at Business Roundtable meeting

Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Visit Weber High School

Location: Pleasant View

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3:30 p.m. Host Water and Conservation Ceremonial Bill Signing

Location: Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve, 1002 S. 3200 West, Layton

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, April 26

9 a.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Speak at Wells Fargo Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Meet with Big League Utah

Location: Virtual meeting

11 a.m. Interview with The Atlantic

Location: Virtual meeting

12 p.m. Speak at Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity roundtable

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Visit Edwards Life Science

Location: 12050 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper

2:45 p.m. Participate in LiveView Tech press conference

Location: 860 E. 1050 South, American Fork

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Thursday, April 27

9 a.m. Meet with NGA energy working group

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Meet with Wade Garrett

Location: Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety

Location: Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Governor’s Office

1:45 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov. Henderson

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Meet with BonCom

Location: Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. Attend Giant In Our City event

Location: Grand America, Salt Lake City

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, April 28

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 24 – 28, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, April 24

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Visit Evoke Therapy Programs

Location: Santa Clara

5:30 p.m. Speak at the Malinda Covington statue unveiling

Location: Washington City Museum, 25 East Telegraph St., Washington City

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, April 25

3:30 p.m. Host Water and Conservation Ceremonial Bill Signing

Location: Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve, 1002 S. 3200 West, Layton

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, April 26

9 a.m. Meet with cabinet

Location: Virtual meeting

11 a.m. Meet with Shirley Draper of Cherish Families

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy meeting

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

4 p.m. Speak with University of Utah international diplomacy students

Location: Virtual meeting

6 p.m. Speak at the Davis Technical College graduation ceremony

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N 700 W, Layton

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, April 27

8:30 a.m. Attend Utah Association of Counties Management Conference award presentation

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

10:30 a.m. Meet with Alison Adams-Perlac of the Utah Board of Higher Education

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Utah Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6:30 p.m. Attend Giant In Our City event

Location: Grand America, Salt Lake City

Friday, April 28

9 a.m. Speak at 35th Annual Crime Victims Conference

Location: Matterhorn Conference Room, Zermatt Utah Resort, 784 W Resort Dr, Midway

MEDIA ACCESS

12:30 p.m. Speak at Malouf Foundation Education Summit

Location: Capitol Rotunda

###