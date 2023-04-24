RELEASE: Public schedule for Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson – Week of April 24, 2023

There were 2,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,049 in the last 365 days.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 24 – 28, 2023
Monday, April 24 – Connecting Utah Tour – Northern Utah
7:30 a.m. Visit Syracuse High School
Location: Syracuse
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:45 a.m. Visit Morgan High School
Location: Morgan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Visit Rich High School
Location: Randolph
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
5:30 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate
Location: Glen L. Taggart Student Center, Utah State University
Tuesday, April 25
8 a.m. Visit Green Canyon High School
Location: Logan
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10 a.m. Visit Box Elder High School
Location: Brigham City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Speak at Business Roundtable meeting
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. Visit Weber High School
Location: Pleasant View
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3:30 p.m. Host Water and Conservation Ceremonial Bill Signing
Location: Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve, 1002 S. 3200 West, Layton
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Wednesday, April 26
9 a.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Speak at Wells Fargo Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Meet with Big League Utah
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Interview with The Atlantic
Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Speak at Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity roundtable
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Visit Edwards Life Science
Location: 12050 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper
2:45 p.m. Participate in LiveView Tech press conference
Location: 860 E. 1050 South, American Fork
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Thursday, April 27
9 a.m. Meet with NGA energy working group
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Meet with Wade Garrett
Location: Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety
Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
1:45 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov. Henderson
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Meet with BonCom
Location: Governor’s Office
6:30 p.m. Attend Giant In Our City event
Location: Grand America, Salt Lake City
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, April 28
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 24 – 28, 2023
Monday, April 24
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Visit Evoke Therapy Programs
Location: Santa Clara
5:30 p.m. Speak at the Malinda Covington statue unveiling
Location: Washington City Museum, 25 East Telegraph St., Washington City
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, April 25
3:30 p.m. Host Water and Conservation Ceremonial Bill Signing
Location: Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve, 1002 S. 3200 West, Layton
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Wednesday, April 26
9 a.m. Meet with cabinet
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with Shirley Draper of Cherish Families
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Speak at Utah Rural Leadership Academy meeting
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center
4 p.m. Speak with University of Utah international diplomacy students
Location: Virtual meeting
6 p.m. Speak at the Davis Technical College graduation ceremony
Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N 700 W, Layton
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, April 27
8:30 a.m. Attend Utah Association of Counties Management Conference award presentation
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center
10:30 a.m. Meet with Alison Adams-Perlac of the Utah Board of Higher Education
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Utah Association of Nurse Anesthetists
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
6:30 p.m. Attend Giant In Our City event
Location: Grand America, Salt Lake City
Friday, April 28
9 a.m. Speak at 35th Annual Crime Victims Conference
Location: Matterhorn Conference Room, Zermatt Utah Resort, 784 W Resort Dr, Midway
MEDIA ACCESS
12:30 p.m. Speak at Malouf Foundation Education Summit
Location: Capitol Rotunda
