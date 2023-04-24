Posted embassy staff, their families and a number of Swedes evacuated from Sudan

SWEDEN, April 24 - Early this morning, posted staff of the Embassy of Sweden in Khartoum, their accompanying family members and a number of Swedes landed safely at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport.

The evacuation was carried out within the framework of international cooperation and was preceded by intense diplomatic footwork. It took place under very difficult conditions and considerable time constraints. These efforts, which involve Swedish military personnel and aircraft in accordance with a decision by the Riksdag, will continue for as long as the security situation allows.