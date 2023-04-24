Sheer Sports Management – A Boxing Management Powerhouse on the Rise

Combining decades of experience with an innovative approach, the group aims to pick things up a notch in the world of boxing management.

Sheer Sports Management is a full-service sports management group specializing in professional boxing. The company’s team is leveraging decades of combined experience in the sports industry to transform aspirant boxers into the next world champions and is actively searching for elite fighters in the boxing space.

Created as an American boxing management company, Sheer Sports came a long way in its decade of existence. Founded in 2013 with a mission to propel aspiring elite boxers to the upper echelons, Sheer Sports Management now represents and works with the cream of the crop in the boxing world across four continents.

By forming strategic partnerships with top-tier sports promoters and media experts, Sheer Sports have granted numerous professional boxers the exposure and attention they require to reach the very top.

Sheer Sports Management CEO and co-founder Ken Sheer became enamored with the sport through his late grandfather, who was a prominent trainer and manager in the Northeast in the early 60s. Lyle Green, a former amateur boxer and gold glove winner in Ohio, is the co-founder and COO who manages the day-to-day business. In addition, Sheer Sports provides its’ boxers with full-service management, including in-house legal counsel, professional services, a world-renowned dietician, social media experts, and talent evaluators, including Courage Tshabalala, a former heavyweight contender hailing from South Africa.

By leveraging decades of combined experience and a vast network of promoters, Sheer Sports Management’s team is equipped with the knowledge, insights, and tools required to provide talented elite fighters the best opportunity to climb the ladder of success.

Jason Quigley came to Sheer Sports as world recognized amateur. Together, we paved the way for Jason’s WBO Middleweight title in 2021, held by Demetrius Andrade. Jason reached the pinnacle of the sport after suffering a major hand injury (off 13 months) and another 16-month lay-off primarily due to COVID. So, in just four years of professional activity, Jason achieved his goal of fighting for a World Title.

Sheer Sports Management consistently puts its fighters in positions that give them the best opportunity to succeed. In 2018 Victor Morales signed with Sheer Sports. One year later, Sheer Sports negotiated a promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions. In 2021 Victor was named Golden Boy Promotions Top Prospect of the Year. Victor is an A-list fighter who continues moving up the Featherweight boxing rankings.

Sheer’s spokesperson imparted that what separates this group from contemporary alternatives is not only its ability to put competent fighters on the map but also the abundant experience of its team, stating the following:

“We pride ourselves on being able to provide career guidance, access to world-class promoters, unprecedented media exposure, and lucrative sponsorship opportunities to every athlete in the Sheer family – turning our clients into knockouts both in and out of the ring,” the company’s spokesperson said.

From finding the best-matched sponsors and granting each Sheer Sports athlete innumerable career opportunities, Sheer Sports Management strives to provide its clients with the edge they need to take their careers to the next level.

More information about Sheer Sports Management is available on the company’s official website.

