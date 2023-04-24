Secretary Fontes Travels to Gila & Pima Counties as Part of All-Arizona Tour

PHOENIX – Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes visited elections and other local officials in Globe and Tucson last week as part of his tour of all 15 Arizona counties in his first months after taking office.

Secretary Fontes met last week with Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazeres-Kelly, along with staff members and a bipartisan group of volunteers.

During his visit to Globe in Gila County, Secretary Fontes met with Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Elections Director Eric Mariscal, Globe Mayor Al Gameros and staff to discuss their needs and the Secretary's efforts to provide training, guidance, and technical support to help counties prepare for the 2024 elections.

In Tucson, Secretary Fontes met with Pima County elections officials, including Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove. He also held meetings with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, City Clerk Suzanne Mesich, Ward 4 City Councilmember Nikki Lee, and staff.

"As a former County Recorder, I bring to the job of Secretary of State a deep understanding and appreciation of effective local government, and the hardworking people who make it happen," Secretary Fontes said. "The message to local officials in counties, cities, and towns across Arizona is simple: My office has your back. When it comes to the task of preparing Arizonans for the 2024 elections, as well as ensuring that every eligible voter's voice is heard, we are all in this together."

In Globe in Gila County, Secretary Fontes discussed preparations for the 2024 elections with Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, Elections Director Eric Mariscal, Globe Mayor Gameros and other local officials.

Secretary Fontes made his most recent county visits as budget negotiations continue with the State Legislature. For the coming fiscal year, the Secretary of State's office made timely and reasonable requests for additional funding to bolster its efforts in support of the counties that run Arizona's elections, to provide physical and cyber security against foreign and non-state threats, and to inform voters about the unique rules that govern next year's Presidential Preference Election.

In addition to his duties as top elections administrator in the state, Secretary Fontes also leads the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, which provides resources and helps funds libraries in all 15 counties.

Last week, Secretary Fontes toured the Globe Public Library with Gila County Library District Librarian Elaine Votruba and Globe Public Director Rayel Starling. Secretary Fontes later met with Library Director Amber Mathewson and staff at the Joel D. Valdez Library in Tucson to discuss initiatives and programs to expand access to print and digital materials across Pima County.

In the coming weeks, Secretary Fontes plans to make trips to Coconino, La Paz, Yuma, Santa Cruz, and Apache counties.