The 2023 Arizona Author Series Lloyd L. Lee

PHOENIX – Professor Lloyd L. Lee will speak about his book, Diné Identity in a Twenty-First-Century World, as part of the State of Arizona Research Library's 2023 Arizona Author Series. The talk is at 1 p.m. MST, Thursday, April 6th, and will be held virtually on Zoom. Attendees are encouraged to register at https://azsos.libcal.com/calendar/starl/april2023 to receive the link to the presentation. After the talk, there will be time for questions from the audience.

As a citizen of the Navajo Nation, Lloyd L. Lee offers a thoughtful and personal, yet distinctly holistic, answer to the question of what it means to be Diné and human in today's world. By utilizing a Diné-centric approach to explain identity, Lee showcases a deep appreciation for the Diné way of life. He brings together elements of Diné baa hane' (Navajo history), Sa'ą́h Naagháí Bik'eh Hózhǫ́ǫ́n (harmony), Diné Bizaad (language), K'é (relations), K'éí (clanship), and Níhi Kéyah (land) to understand and think about the past, present, and future. This study also includes the cultural and historical diversity among the Diné people, showcasing the spectrum of possibilities.

Lloyd L. Lee, Ph.D. is an enrolled citizen of the Navajo Nation. He is Kiyaa''aanii (Towering House), born for Tťááschíí (Red Cheeks). His maternal grandfather's clan is Áshįįhí (Salt) and his paternal grandfather's clan is Tábąąhá (Water's Edge).

He is Professor and Faculty Graduate Director in the Department of Native American Studies at the University of New Mexico (UNM), Director of the Center for Regional Studies (CRS) at UNM, and editor of the Wicazo Sa Review journal. He sits on the Council for the American Indian Studies Association (AISA).

He is the author of Diné Identity in a 21st Century World (2020), Diné Masculinities: Conceptualizations and Reflections (2013), co-author of Native Americans and the University of New Mexico (2017), and edited Navajo Sovereignty: Understandings and Visions of the Diné People (2017) and Diné Perspectives: Reclaiming and Revitalizing Navajo Thought (2014). His research focuses on Native American identity, masculinities, leadership, philosophies, and Native Nation building.

This event is part of the 2023 Arizona Author Series. This program is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Arizona Center for the Book, a Library of Congress Center for the Book Affiliate.

This is a virtual presentation. For more information, contact the State of Arizona Research Library at 602-926-3870 or visit the website at https://azsos.libcal.com/. The library also provides information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/starlazlibrary/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/StateLibAZ.

