SFA Offers Free Membership for Military and Federal Government Civilians in Honor of Public Service Recognition Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce a special offer in honor of Public Service Recognition Week. As a token of appreciation for the dedicated service and sacrifice of military and federal government Civilians, SFA is offering a one-year, individual free membership to military members and federal government Civilian employees.
"We are honored to recognize and support the many military and federal government employees who work tirelessly to serve our country and protect our freedoms," said Bill Woolf, SFA Founder and President. "This offer is our way of saying thank you and expressing our appreciation for their selfless commitment to public service."
To take advantage of this special offer, military and federal government Civilians can visit https://www.ussfa.org/join and sign up for a free SFA membership. The offer is valid from May 7th to May 13th, 2023.
"We encourage all eligible professionals to join us in celebrating Public Service Recognition Week and taking advantage of this unique opportunity to access the benefits of SFA membership," added Woolf.
Public Service Recognition Week is celebrated annually during the first week of May and honors the service and sacrifice of public servants across the country. The Space Force Association is proud to support this important initiative and show our gratitude for the men and women who keep our nation running.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Join the Space Force Association