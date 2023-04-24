Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,961 in the last 365 days.

Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong, Featured in Digital Journal

The oil & gas industry in Texas has been booming for quite a while”
— Joshua William May

PLANO, TX, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Digital Journal, Houston Oil & Gas Executive Recruiter HireStrong Launches New Website

Houston’s premier energy executive recruiting consultancy firm HireStrong has announced the launch of a new website for its energy recruiting business in Houston, TX. Readers can visit the website at https://hire-strong.com/.

HireStrong connects talented and accomplished executives and engineers with businesses in the Texas oil & gas industry that are looking to add to their ranks. While the oil & gas industry is its current primary focus, the company is also ready to serve companies that offer alternative energy solutions. The full range of niches in the energy sector that HireStrong can provide recruits for includes upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas, renewable energy, engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and sales.

“The oil & gas industry in Texas has been booming for quite a while,” the spokesperson and owner of HireStrong, Joshua William May says. Joshua is a professional recruiter with over 10 years in the energy industry with dozens of testimonials from clients backing up the quality of the candidates and services provided by his company.

Read full article here: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/houston-oil-gas-executive-recruiter-hirestrong-launches-new-website

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong, Featured in Digital Journal

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more