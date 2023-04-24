Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong, Featured in Digital Journal

The oil & gas industry in Texas has been booming for quite a while” — Joshua William May

PLANO, TX, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua May, Owner of HireStrong – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Digital Journal, Houston Oil & Gas Executive Recruiter HireStrong Launches New Website

Houston’s premier energy executive recruiting consultancy firm HireStrong has announced the launch of a new website for its energy recruiting business in Houston, TX. Readers can visit the website at https://hire-strong.com/.

HireStrong connects talented and accomplished executives and engineers with businesses in the Texas oil & gas industry that are looking to add to their ranks. While the oil & gas industry is its current primary focus, the company is also ready to serve companies that offer alternative energy solutions. The full range of niches in the energy sector that HireStrong can provide recruits for includes upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas, renewable energy, engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and sales.

“The oil & gas industry in Texas has been booming for quite a while,” the spokesperson and owner of HireStrong, Joshua William May says. Joshua is a professional recruiter with over 10 years in the energy industry with dozens of testimonials from clients backing up the quality of the candidates and services provided by his company.

Read full article here: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/houston-oil-gas-executive-recruiter-hirestrong-launches-new-website