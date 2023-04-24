Horse Town 7th Annual BREW N’ QUE FESTIVAL w Celebrity Chefs Bill Dumas, Junior Urias and Robert Sierra
Norco BBQ Fest ACCEPTING VENDORS / BBQUERS TO COMPETE
“As an African American woman, I wanted to bring more diversity in competition barbeque to Norco / Southern California. I want to expose more people to an artform that is truly “America’s Pastime.” ”NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 3, 2023
— Debbie Yopp, festival organizer
George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center
3737 Crestview Drive, Norco, CA 92860
12am - 7pm
MEDIA INVITE
1. Please Add in Your Calendars
2. Please Feature in your Blogs, NewsPapers
3. Submit Requests Event Credentials
ACCEPTING MEDIA CREDENTIAL REQUESTS
krprmedia@gmail.com
ABOUT PRODUCER DEBBIE YOPP,
https://conta.cc/3MYYIoh
Tickets https://bit.ly/BrewNQueTickets
Vendors
ACCEPTING BBQUERS - GRILL MASTERS Call 951-444-1280
______________________________________________
Seven years ago, Debbie Yopp produced the 1st BREW N'QUE to create an event that celebrated our diversity and recognized our commonalities.
“As an African American woman, I wanted to bring more diversity in competition barbeque to Norco and Southern California. I wanted to expose more people to an artform that is truly “America’s Pastime.” A large part of the festival is dedicated to children and it is critical that children look up and see someone that looks like them. Everyone can not throw a ball but everyone has to eat. This is a wonderful way to develop self-worth and develop a myriad of art and technical skills,’’ notes Yopp.
In addition, there are many skilled grill masters in the making and Brew N Que allow many that would not have the opportunity to shine!” states producer Debbie Yopp.
And that she has! During the past 7 years, Yopp has incorporated International bbq smokers from Australia and Mexico as well as James Beard awardees and celebrity chefs that elude the title of GRILL MASTERS to not only compete but to teach, train, sample and allow the surrounding communities to be educated while enjoying great que, beer and more. Past guests and competitors include Myron Mixon, Big Moe Cason, Junior Urias from BBQ Pitmasters, Phillip Dell and Harry Soo from the Food Network and Syvie Curry from Netflix’s American BBQ Showdown to name a few.
Today, Horse Town Brew N’ Que boasts thousands in attendance over the past 6 years and now in its' 7th year, anticipation will be the best year.
The 2023 Horse Town Brew N’ Que takes place Saturday, June 3, at George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center 3737 Crestview Drive, Norco, CA 92860 from 12am – 7pm to include BBQ Competition, Live Music, Brew sampling, demonstrations, special activities and more.
Lick your fingers and tap your feet as barbeque craft beer and live entertainment are at its best as Horse Town Brew n’ Que Festival comes to Norco. This Beer and BBQ festival will let you experience the very best in entertainment as you listen to sounds of Country, Blues, Pop and R & B. Smell the aroma of award-winning BBQ from the nation’s top pit masters and sip on the area’s most prized craft beer as brew and que teams compete for thousands of dollars in cash, prizes and more importantly, bragging rights.
The region’s top smokers compete in this jaw-droppin’, smoke-out, sanctioned by the prestigious Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS)), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbeque, is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts with over 16,000 members worldwide.
The cook-off features competitions in four mouth-watering categories:
Beef Brisket, Pork Ribs, Chicken, and Pork.
Meet the celebrities and BBQ teams from the popular television show, BBQ Pit Masters as well as shows seen on Netflix and Food Network Channels.
Texas celebrity chefs Bill Dumas, Junior Urias, and Robert Sierra make a rare California appearance and join a field of over 50 barbeque teams competing for top honors at the Horse Town Brew n' Que Festival, on June 3, 2023 in Norco, California. This marks their first California appearance together in a competition that also features “Nobody Puts Baby Backs in the Corner” and “Firestarter”, two international teams from Australia. In a rare showing, the Texas Trio, will answer questions, sign autographs and offer their unique Texas insights into the world of barbeque.
BILL DUMAS
Sausage Sensei, Bill Dumas, is an award-winning pitmaster whose internationally acclaimed sausages have been recognized for their unique ingredients and robust flavors. An accomplished instructor, Dumas promotes mentorships and believes passing on his knowledge. His sausage making classes and offerings are often sold out in Texas, California and Australia. “I am looking forward to coming to Norco, says Dumas.
“I want to share my skills and experience and learn from the other great teams that will be there.”
ROBERT SIERRA
Robert Sierra is a true Texan and the Ambassador of Que. A cookbook contributor, product pitchman, and television personality, Robert travels throughout the country showcasing Texas barbeque. Known for his signature 10-gallon hat and handlebar mustache, Sierra has appeared on the television series, BBQ Crawl, All you Can Meat and the Jimmy Kimmel show.
Robert Sierra notes, “Norco is a great place to showcase my Texas roots. I am excited to be part of the Texas Trio and look forward to a great competition.”
JUNIOR URIAS
No stranger to Norco, Texas legend, Junior Urias, has the well-earned moniker, the Brisket Beast. An iconic barbeque champion and restauranter, Urias has appeared on several television series such as BBQ Pitmasters where he was crowned Texas Champion. His barbeque has garnered numerous awards and recognition and he is a crowd favorite in Texas, California and throughout Europe.
“I love coming to Norco. It is one of the top contests on the West Coast and everyone is great. I always have a ball.”
BREW N'QUE ACTIVITIES
HORSE TOWN BREW N’ QUE SCHEDULE - SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023
ARENA ONE
12:00 PM – DOORS OPEN
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM – BBQ, BEER SAMPLING, ENTERTAINMENT
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – BBQ AWARDS & PEOPLE’S CHOICE)
KIDS CORNER
ARENA 2- BBQ COMPETITION VILLAGE
BBQ Competitors are submitting entries to the judges: Please respect their competition time
12:00 PM – CHICKEN TURN IN
12:30 PM – RIBS TURN IN
1:00 PM – PORK TURN IN
1:30 PM – BRISKET TURN IN
2:00-5:00 PM – MEET THE BBQ TEAMS
**Artist and times are subject to change**
**BBQ Teams are fully available after they turn in their entry to the judges*
KimiRhochelle Porter
KRPRmedia
+1 9095432978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram