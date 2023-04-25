Accelevents Acquires High Attendance to Expand Reach

Accelevents acquires enterprise event platform High Attendance to expand reach. The combined entity will serve 12,500+ organizations and support 3M+ attendees.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelevents, Inc., a leading event management platform for enterprises, today announced the acquisition of High Attendance, a prominent virtual event platform based in Tampa, FL.

The acquisition follows a strategic partnership formed in September 2022 between Accelevents and High Attendance, with the aim of providing Accelevents’ technology for in-person events to High Attendance customers. As the partnership progressed, it became apparent that Accelevents should absorb the High Attendance customer base to provide a unified event management experience that includes badge printing, mobile apps, lead capture, and sophisticated event registration tools.

“Accelevents is a firm believer in the crafted, not cobbled approach to product management. Ensuring every organizer, attendee, speaker, and exhibitor has a seamless experience across virtual and in-person events is core to our DNA. The team at High Attendance have deep industry experience and relationships which open new doors for Accelevents in the mid and enterprise segments.” said Jonathan Kazarian, CEO at Accelevents.

The expanded business will serve over 12,500 organizations globally and forecasts supporting more than 3 million attendees in 2023.

“For organizations seeking to host in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, Accelevents has a considerable edge over competing solutions. It provides the most comprehensive and cost-efficient enterprise event management platform based on my 20 years of experience in the industry," says Christopher Justice, Chief Executive Officer of High Attendance, Inc. “We are excited to bring our companies and cultures together to serve and grow our global audiences.”

To learn more about Accelevents, please visit the website at www.accelevents.com or email press@accelevents.com.

About Accelevents

Founded in 2015, Accelevents is an end-to-end, intuitive, and versatile enterprise-grade event management platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From conferences to trade shows, the platform is built as a single event management solution for event planning, execution, and analysis of events at any scale. Its unique blend of easy customization and feature-packed functionality allows for seamless management of in-person, hybrid, and virtual events, including conferences, trade shows, summits, expos, seminars, team-building activities, and networking events.

About High Attendance

High Attendance, Inc. is a leading provider of virtual and hybrid event management software solutions for enterprises. The platform seamlessly integrates multiple event management tools into a single, global event platform that offers event landing pages, registration forms, session attendance tracking, feedback collection, lead retrieval, mobile event apps, and high-definition video collaboration technology for virtual meetings.