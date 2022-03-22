Accelevents Ranks #9 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the NE Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 1,882%, companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast list had an average growth rate of 208% percent

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed last week that Accelevents is No. 9 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the

fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast region economy’s most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team and all that we’ve accomplished these past two years to help organizations create meaningful connections and experiences through events,” said Jon Kazarian, CEO and Founder of Accelevents.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 124 private companies had an average growth rate of 208% percent, and, in 2020 alone, they added 5,010 jobs and nearly $2.7 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York City and Boston areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Accelevents is a leading all-in-one customizable and flexible in-person, virtual and hybrid event management platform that redefines the way brands connect with their online and in-person audiences. The platform empowers, extends, and enriches events of all kinds via best-in-class technology and extremely responsive customer service. Accelevents empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to expand their reach, engage their audience, create an evergreen community, generate leads, and provide unforgettable experiences, no matter where attendees are.

Contact: Jonathan Kazarian, (857) 254-8035, info@accelevents.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit

talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

For more information, visit www.inc.com.