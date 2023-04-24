Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:22 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s vehicle keys and then both suspects attempted to flee in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful then fled the scene on foot. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.