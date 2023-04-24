Arrests Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce arrests have been made in reference to Assault with Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery offenses that occurred on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Washington, DC.

At approximately 12:41 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Third District CCN: 23062929

At approximately 1:15 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun then the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Fourth District CCN: 2362952

At approximately 2:54 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took property from one of the victims and then assaulted the victim. The suspects did not obtain any property from the second victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Fourth District CCN: 23062979

At approximately 3:04 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 900 block of G Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and then the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Second District CCN: 23062987

At approximately 3:24 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspects pushed the victim against a wall and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Robbery (Force and Violence) Third District CCN: 23062980

At approximately 3:30 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Third District CCN 23063009

At approximately 3:59 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and then some of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspects fled in the other vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Fifth District CCN: 23063002

At approximately 4:00 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 3200 block of 17th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) Third District CCN: 23063313

At approximately 5:25 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the victims. The suspects took property and fled the scene in a vehicle. Armed Robbery (Gun) Third District CCN: 23063015

At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of 28th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Second District CCN: 23063022

At approximately 5:33 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Second District CCN: 23063014

At approximately 5:37 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. A second suspect took the victim’s phone then the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Second District CCN: 23063021

At approximately 5:40 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) Second District CCN: 23063023

At approximately 9:55 am, First District officers responded to the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a located stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers arrested one suspect who was seated in the vehicle. Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle First District CCN: 23063104

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male , of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.



On Sunday, April 23, 2023, two 15-year-old juvenile males, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.