GPS Track Introduces Innovative One-Time Fee Solution for Vehicle GPS Tracking Without Annual Charges

GPS Track, a Melbourne-based GPS tracker company, introduces an affordable one-time fee solution for customers to protect their vehicles from theft without the burden of annual fees for software and app services.

MOUNT EVELYN, Australia , April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GPS Track is excited to announce its innovative approach to GPS tracking technology that provides customers with a one-time fee solution. Unlike other GPS tracker companies that charge annual fees for their software and app services, GPS Track has taken the initiative to purchase third-party software and apps on behalf of all customers, saving them from paying annual fees ranging from $40 to $200.

The GPS Track team recognized the need for a cost-effective, reliable GPS tracker that eliminates the hassle of annual fees. With over 190,000 vehicles stolen in Australia in 2021, GPS Track aims to provide a simple, affordable, and convenient solution to protect customers' vehicles from theft.

"Our mission is to provide our customers with peace of mind knowing where their vehicles are at all times without having to worry about annual fees," says the GPS Track team. "Our GPS trackers are easy to install and offer a range of unique features to ensure our customers' vehicles are protected."

GPS Track's GPS vehicle trackers are shipped directly to customers via Australia Post's express post. Customers can insert their sim card and install their vehicle GPS tracker in a hidden location within the vehicle. Once installed, customers can begin tracking their vehicle using the GPS app on their mobile phones or computer.

Some unique features of GPS Track's services include real-time GPS location tracking, electronic fence entry/exit, alarm/vibration/power off/over speed alert/displacement alarms, main power cut off alert, map/route history, geo fence, and cutting and resume oil remotely. Additionally, GPS Track's GPS trackers do not need to be recharged like other trackers, making them a convenient solution for customers.

GPS Track's affordable pricing and the additional feature of fuel cut-off are just a few of the benefits customers will enjoy when using the company's GPS trackers. The company's commitment to providing its customers with quality, cost-effective solutions has made it a leader in the GPS tracker industry.

"We are excited to launch our motorcycle GPS tracker soon, which will provide motorcycle owners with an added sense of security when it comes to protecting their valuable assets," says the GPS Track team.

With GPS Track's one-time fee solution, customers can rest easy knowing they are receiving a reliable and affordable GPS tracking solution for their vehicles. Individuals seeking information on GPS Track's GPS trackers and services can visit the website - GPS Track.

