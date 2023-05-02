Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace Earns Platinum GuideStar Rating for the 5th Year in a Row
Major attention to transparency pays off for SHP, earning another year of a Platinum rating!
We take pride in our work to provide beds for children who are sleeping on the floor, and we believe that transparency is critical to earning the trust of our donors and supporters”TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing beds for children in need, has received the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency for the fifth consecutive year. The platinum rating is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a leading source of nonprofit information for donors and funders.
To achieve the platinum rating, Sleep in Heavenly Peace provided detailed information about its mission, programs, financials, and impact. The organization has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency and accountability, making it easier for donors and supporters to make informed decisions about their charitable giving.
"Sleep in Heavenly Peace is honored to receive the Platinum GuideStar rating for the fifth year in a row," said Luke Mickelson, Founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "We take pride in our work to provide beds for children who are sleeping on the floor, and we believe that transparency is critical to earning the trust of our donors and supporters. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to transparency and accountability, and we are grateful to GuideStar for their support."
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has provided more than 150,000 beds to children in need since its founding in 2012, with the help of volunteers and donors across the country. The organization operates chapters in 44 states and is committed to ensuring that no child goes without a bed of their own.
About Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing beds for children in need. Founded in 2012, the organization has grown to more than 270 chapters across the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Bahamas. Its mission is to ensure that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town. For more information or to donate, visit www.SHPbeds.org.
About GuideStar: GuideStar is the world's largest source of nonprofit information, with a database of more than 2.7 million organizations. Its mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving. For more information, visit www.guidestar.org
