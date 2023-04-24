19-Year-Old Andreana Delayna Produces Play “LISTEN” - Suicide, Bullying - The Silent Cries
Bringing Awareness to the Silent Cries of Children, Teens, and Young Adults Due to Bullying
“Where is everyone?” “Why aren’t they listening?” “Why is the sacrifice of my own life only reason enough to get an ear? Why is it that when He touches me no one cares?”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where: The Saban Theater
— Andreana Delayna
8440 Wiltshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. CA 90211
When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 /
Red Carpet 6:45pm
Show Start: 7:30pm
Tickets: $25/ $35/ $45/ $65
https://bit.ly/ListenThePlayTix
or call 323-655-0111
Media Support: email krprmedia@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
Andreana Delayna "Productions Presents" #Listen-Bringing Awareness to the Silent Cries Of Children, Teens, and young adults. Suicide and bullying are the rhythmic themes that run throughout this heartfelt compelling story that allows you not only to see but feel the desperate outcries for the attention needed as youth go through trouble times in life asking the puzzled question:
“Where is everyone?”
“Why aren’t they listening?”
“Why is the sacrifice of my own life only reason enough to get an ear?
“Why is it that when He touches me no one cares?”
“When they bully me, now I’m dead, THEN, you LISTEN!”
#Listen the play is written, produced, and directed by Andreana Delayna, (also stars as the lead actress) 19yr old is a singer, actress, writer, producer, director, CEO, motivational speaker & mentor who is also an 11-time beauty pageant title holder. Beard has also received several congressional awards for her services to the state of Michigan including a flag flown over the United States Capital in honor of her.
Additional cast members include Dani B JAIA, Yasmine Searcy, Jordyn Murril, Michael Walkowski, Anthony Lewis, Bridon Hale, Annju’lia Smalls, Aaron King, Eric Dawkins, Monique Turner, Cacey Carter, and James Perkins.
#Listen the play takes place at The Saban Theater located at 8440 Wiltshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. CA 90211 is a regional center for the arts that offers the magic of live theatre, soul-stirring music, the thrill of dance, and the enjoyment of fine art exhibitions and events, in addition to providing a home for several cultural organizations and community groups. This is the perfect venue to instill the emotions and sensitive subject matter: Bullying and Suicide!
Support the vision of this 19-year-old ACTIVIST by purchasing tickets!
Tickets for the event are $25/ $35/ $45/ $65 and can be purchased online by going to https://bit.ly/ListenThePlayTix or by calling or in person at the Saban Theater Box Office Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 323-655-0111.
For more information about this special Stage Production visit
call 323-656-0111
MEDIA SUPPORT:
· Feature
· Interview
· Book on News Channels
· Credential to support Red Carpet
· Attend play to write review
Contact: KimiRhochelle of KRPR Media, llc – krprmedia@gmail.com
KimiRhochelle Porter
KRPR media
+1 909-543-2978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram