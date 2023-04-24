IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

19-Year-Old Andreana Delayna Produces Play “LISTEN” - Suicide, Bullying - The Silent Cries

19 yr old Andreana Delayna's "Listen" the play, KRPR Media, KimiRhochelle

19 yr old Andreana Delayna's "Listen" the play, KRPR Media, KimiRhochelle

Andreana Delayna, KRPR Media, KimiRhochelle

Andreana Delayna, KRPR Media, KimiRhochelle

Andreana Delayna's "Listen" the play, KRPR Media, KimiRhochelle

Andreana Delayna's "Listen" the play, KRPR Media, KimiRhochelle

Bringing Awareness to the Silent Cries of Children, Teens, and Young Adults Due to Bullying

“Where is everyone?” “Why aren’t they listening?” “Why is the sacrifice of my own life only reason enough to get an ear? Why is it that when He touches me no one cares?”
— Andreana Delayna
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where: The Saban Theater
8440 Wiltshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. CA 90211

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 /
Red Carpet 6:45pm
Show Start: 7:30pm

Tickets: $25/ $35/ $45/ $65
https://bit.ly/ListenThePlayTix
or call 323-655-0111

Media Support: email krprmedia@gmail.com
___________________________________________________
Andreana Delayna "Productions Presents" #Listen-Bringing Awareness to the Silent Cries Of Children, Teens, and young adults. Suicide and bullying are the rhythmic themes that run throughout this heartfelt compelling story that allows you not only to see but feel the desperate outcries for the attention needed as youth go through trouble times in life asking the puzzled question:
“Where is everyone?”
“Why aren’t they listening?”
“Why is the sacrifice of my own life only reason enough to get an ear?
“Why is it that when He touches me no one cares?”
“When they bully me, now I’m dead, THEN, you LISTEN!”

#Listen the play is written, produced, and directed by Andreana Delayna, (also stars as the lead actress) 19yr old is a singer, actress, writer, producer, director, CEO, motivational speaker & mentor who is also an 11-time beauty pageant title holder. Beard has also received several congressional awards for her services to the state of Michigan including a flag flown over the United States Capital in honor of her.

Additional cast members include Dani B JAIA, Yasmine Searcy, Jordyn Murril, Michael Walkowski, Anthony Lewis, Bridon Hale, Annju’lia Smalls, Aaron King, Eric Dawkins, Monique Turner, Cacey Carter, and James Perkins.

#Listen the play takes place at The Saban Theater located at 8440 Wiltshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. CA 90211 is a regional center for the arts that offers the magic of live theatre, soul-stirring music, the thrill of dance, and the enjoyment of fine art exhibitions and events, in addition to providing a home for several cultural organizations and community groups. This is the perfect venue to instill the emotions and sensitive subject matter: Bullying and Suicide!

Support the vision of this 19-year-old ACTIVIST by purchasing tickets!

Tickets for the event are $25/ $35/ $45/ $65 and can be purchased online by going to https://bit.ly/ListenThePlayTix or by calling or in person at the Saban Theater Box Office Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 323-655-0111.

For more information about this special Stage Production visit
call 323-656-0111

MEDIA SUPPORT:
· Feature
· Interview
· Book on News Channels
· Credential to support Red Carpet
· Attend play to write review

Contact: KimiRhochelle of KRPR Media, llc – krprmedia@gmail.com

KimiRhochelle Porter
KRPR media
+1 909-543-2978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

19-Year-Old Andreana Delayna Produces Play “LISTEN” - Suicide, Bullying - The Silent Cries

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
KimiRhochelle Porter
KRPR media
+1 909-543-2978
Company/Organization
KRPR Media, llc
7426 Cherry Ave. 210-200
Fontana, California, 92336
United States
+1 323-804-9534
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Horse Town 7th Annual BREW N’ QUE FESTIVAL w Celebrity Chefs Bill Dumas, Junior Urias and Robert Sierra
19-Year-Old Andreana Delayna Produces Play “LISTEN” - Suicide, Bullying - The Silent Cries
BAAADU 3-Day Experience: Intl Interactive Business Conference, Rock LA From Congo, Intl Fashion Show Award Gala 10/28-30
View All Stories From This Author