Grand Pacific Resorts Earns Multiple ARDA Finalist Awards
Industry Awards Recognizes Top Talent Within Timeshare Resort Management Group
CARLSBAD, CA, US, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning resort management company, Grand Pacific Resorts, celebrates the achievements of its exceptional associates and programs after earning recognition in a total of 20 finalist positions at the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards.
Every year, ARDA recognizes timeshare industry professionals and programs for their noteworthy accomplishments and excellence in a range of competitive categories. Grand Pacific Resorts finalists include individual associates as well as company initiatives in a variety of divisions, ranging from Resort Management and Operations to Advertising, Promotion, and Communications.
“We are thrilled with our Grand Pacific Resorts associates being once again recognized for their outstanding contributions to creating exceptional vacation experiences,” said Nigel Lobo, RRP, Chief Operating Officer of Grand Pacific Resorts. “This recognition by ARDA, alongside some of the most esteemed names in the industry, is an honor and a reflection of our associates’ ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of our valued timeshare owners and guests.”
Grand Pacific Resorts finalists will travel to Orlando, Florida in mid-April to attend the ARDA Conference where the winners will be announced, and attendees will enjoy opportunities for team building as well as personal enrichment.
About Grand Pacific Resorts
Grand Pacific Resorts creates experiences worth sharing for 80,000 owner families and tens of thousands of loyal guests every year. With over twenty managed properties spanning from the pristine island of Kauai to the slopes of Park City to numerous top vacation destinations across Northern and Southern California, the resort management company customizes its services to preserve the unique experience each location offers. For over three decades, owners and guests have valued heartfelt hospitality as they choose to vacation with Grand Pacific Resorts year after year.
