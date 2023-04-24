Governor Newsom Proclaims California Library Week

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring April 23-29, 2023, as “California Library Week.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

This National Library Week, we recognize the essential services, resources, and opportunities that libraries provide for all Californians. There are 1,127 public libraries in California – each one a vital hub for learning and education, health and wellness, community engagement, and economic development.

California’s public libraries provide tens of thousands of public programs each year, including early learning for infants and toddlers, meals for children, literacy tutoring, services for jobseekers, and more. They house technology labs, makerspaces, Wi-Fi hotspots, career centers, and community gardens.

Librarians and library staff play a critical role in connecting community members to these services and resources, including teens and seniors, veterans, people new to the United States, and unhoused individuals.

Libraries build community resilience, supporting Californians every day and in times of need. During the pandemic, California libraries continued to provide vital services – online, on the phone, and in person – including curbside pick-up and home deliveries. They provide comfort and shelter during emergencies like earthquakes and fires.

Across the nation, libraries – and librarians – are facing censorship and attacks for championing diversity, inclusion, and equity. The American Library Association reports that school and library book challenges are at record highs, with most targeting works by LGBTQ+ writers and writers of color. It is more important than ever that we expand equitable access to California’s public libraries and defend their essential role in protecting intellectual freedom.

The value of a library is inestimable – it goes beyond the building, beyond the books. Their value lies in the possibilities they offer: in the doors to knowledge and to imagination they offer our kids; in the comfort they provide; and in the support they share freely.

Libraries are the heart of our communities. They provide Californians of all ages and all backgrounds with the resources they need to succeed and thrive. During National Library Week, we celebrate the countless ways that libraries enrich our communities. Let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting our libraries and support efforts to provide inclusive spaces for learning and empowerment for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 23-29, 2023, as “California Library Week.”

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

