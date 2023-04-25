Seas the Days Charters in the U.S. Virgin Islands Booking Private Day Charters to The British Virgin Islands

Captain Holly Payne, Assistant General Manager of Seas the Day Charters USVI said, “We are thrilled to be able to take our guests back to the British Virgin Islands to explore and enjoy the local culture, beautiful beaches and of course the Painkiller drinks that we have all missed! Our goal is to make sure every guest has the Best Day of their Vacation with us, whether they stay in the US Virgin Islands, or we cruise them over to Tortola and Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands.”
MV Aquarius and MV Poseidon offer private charters for up to 12 guests of all ages who can enjoy snorkeling, beaches and barhopping. Each charter is unique, and the boat's captain will personalize your full-day itinerary.
MV Aquarius is a 2018 31-foot Wellcraft powerboat with twin 300hp Yamaha engines. The bow offers relaxing seating for group conversations and breezy tanning and the boat has a Fusion sound system with Bluetooth stereo to ensure guests can enjoy their tunes.
MV Poseidon is a 36-foot TwinVee PowerCat; this boat is known for its speed and stability while still maintaining comfort and allowing guests to stay dry. It is one of the most comfortable powerboats on the island. MV Poseidon also features a Fusion sound system with Bluetooth stereo and its low draft and transom ladder allow guests to be dropped within a few feet of the beach.
Each private charter includes your captain, water, ice, soda, beer and plenty of snorkeling gear.
Among the destinations guests can visit:
- Norman Island, well known for its many caves and hidden bays and also for carrying its name from the book “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stephenson. The island has several documented stories of found buried treasures. The three caves at water level are ideal for snorkeling with an abundance of tropical fish and coral.
- Sandy Spit, a tiny, uninhabited island which the captain can anchor off of and guests can enjoy a quick swim up to the beach.
- The Baths on Virgin Gorda, an amazing geographical wonder with plenty to explore. When arriving, guests enter from land through a labyrinth of caves, tunnels, arches and tidal pools.
- Cane Garden Bay, Tortola has the Callwood Rum Distillery, which has been producing rum for more than 200 years. The distillery is open from March through August and offers short tours with rum for sale.
Seas the Days Charters won the Virgin Islands Daily News Best Day Sail Readers Choice Award. It also won Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers Choice Award and was rated the number one Outdoor Activity by Tripadvisor.
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners provide 90,000 guests annually the opportunity to enjoy ‘A Day, a Week and a Lifetime’ of experiences.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets they serve. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.