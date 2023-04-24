Attorney General Andrew Bailey among speakers at State of Missouri Crime Victims’ Rights Week observation on April 27

There were 2,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,787 in the last 365 days.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 24, 2023
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the State of Missouri observation of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on April 27 at the Missouri Capitol. The event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Public Safety Office for Victims of Crime and includes displays, information and representatives of victim service organizations. It will be held on at noon on the south steps of the Capitol.
Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed April 23-29 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Missouri, which coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
“My years in law enforcement gave me a personal understanding of the impact of crime on victims and our communities,” Governor Mike Parson said. “That’s why, years ago, we helped start a full-service center for victims of domestic violence in Polk County, and we continue to find inspiration in the strength and determination of crime victims and their advocates who fight to expand their rights and protections. We will continue to support victims through programs to compensate victims, protect domestic violence survivors, and provide essential services.”
“The Department of Public Safety wants crime victims to know that we have many resources to help support them and team members who devote their careers to helping individuals directly,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “Additionally, we work closely with many organizations that assist victims, and work to help reduce crime in Missouri by providing resources to law enforcement and victims whose testimony is critical in violent crime cases.”
Among the DPS Office for Victims of Crime’s responsibilities are administering Missouri’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Program, the Sexual Assault and Child Physical Abuse Forensic Examination programs and the Missouri Victim Automated Notification System (MOVANS).
The Office for Victims of Crime also administers the Sexual Assault Services Program Grant, the State Services to Victims Fund Grant, the STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program, the Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. These programs provide millions of dollars in additional assistance to victims and Missouri communities to serve victims of violent crime by supporting crime victim advocates, law enforcement and court initiatives focused on crime victims, victim centered mental health providers, domestic violence shelters, provider training and education.
The theme of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week this year is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” It underscores the importance of communities amplifying the voices of crime survivors and creating environments where survivors have confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.
Thursday, April 27
WHO: Attorney General Andrew Bailey
Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten
Greene County Prosecuting Attorney President Dan Patterson
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd
Stoddard County Victim Advocate Kristi Patterson
Guest Speaker Andre Cook
WHAT: Missouri Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony
WHEN: 12 p.m.
WHERE: South Steps of Missouri Capitol
Jefferson City, MO
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov