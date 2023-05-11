Brandon Wernli, Founder & CEO of BW Events Tech, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Brandon Wernli, Founder & CEO of BW Events Tech, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
For more than a decade Brandon Wernli and BW Events Tech has consulted agencies, event planners and program managers on their event technology. A fascinating interview with a leader in the space!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Brandon Wernli, Founder & CEO of BW Events Tech for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.
Brandon Wernli joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT BW Events Tech
Whether you are planning a virtual or in-person event, our professionals will carefully assess your needs, offer recommended solutions and cover any or all of the following services: technology architecture, technical project management, event design, configuration, QA, integrations, load testing, contact center support, and analytics.
Does your event have unique needs or a tight budget? We can help align the right technology solutions for your event. BW Events Tech is a platform agnostic group who can consult, architect, configure and support your event tech stack. We offer vendor management and vendor negotiation services to ensure you are getting the best prices for your needs. If a vendor solution isn't cutting, allow us to help design a custom solution that better fits your needs!
For more than a decade BW Events Tech has consulted agencies, event planners and program managers on their event technology.
Brandon Wernli joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Brandon Wernli discusses the newest offerings of BW Events Tech, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Brandon Wernli joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Brandon Wernli was amazing. The success of BW Events Tech is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Brandon Wernli on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like BW Events Tech.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
