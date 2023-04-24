SkyLake Tutors Announces Microsoft ChatGPT and Google Bard Options For Online Tutoring: CEO Ethan Putterman

CEO of SkyLake Tutors and The College King, Ethan Putterman

Ethan Putterman, an experienced education consultant, announces the introduction of Microsoft’s ChatGPT for SAT and ACT online tutoring in the Summer of 2023.

Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have been compared to the discovery of fire. SkyLake Tutors will harness the flame for the benefit of students in the Summer of 2023.” — Ethan Andrew Putterman

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Technology plays a crucial role in the way students learn in 2023. Throughout the pandemic and all of 2021-22, educational institutions shifted their focus from traditional learning to comprehensive online courses. Just twelve months later, most schools and learning centers continue to utilize technology to educate students. Ethan Putterman , an education consultant from Miami, Florida and owner of SkyLake Tutors and The College King, announces the introduction of Microsoft’s ChatGPT for SAT and ACT online tutoring in June 2023."The way students learn has changed dramatically in recent years, thanks to the growing role of technology in the classroom. From Laptops and tablets to smartphones and online resources, there are now more ways than ever for students to access information and connect with their peers. This is especially true with regards to big data and the large language models of Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. As a result, classrooms have become more interactive and dynamic, and students can take a more active role in their learning."At SkyLake Tutors, online learning enables students to access various forms of multimedia on a wide range of subject matter. Ethan Andrew Putterman states that online learning often encourages individuals to voice their opinions thus facilitating collaboration, communication, and knowledge sharing. More broadly, technology can also help level the playing field when it comes to teaching students from various socioeconomic backgrounds. "Providing access to resources and information can close the achievement gap. Technology can play an essential role in supporting educational equality."Educators have the option of creating personalized personal learning experiences. Students of all ages can move through the material at their own pace and have the option of accessing the content outside of school. At SkyLake Tutors, we believe that Microsoft’s ChatGPT will be at the forefront of this education revolution over the coming decade.About Ethan Andrew PuttermanEthan Andrew Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, Florida. CEO of SkyLake Tutors, The College King and Aventura Tutors, he is a recognized leader in his field. Impressively credentialed, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a master's degree in political theory from the University of London, and a masters and doctorate in political philosophy from the University of Chicago.After three decades as a professor, Ethan Andrew Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system. In 2023, a new office if opening up in Los Angeles, CA.

