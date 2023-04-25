Ravenox and OhmniLabs Unite: Bringing American-Made Disinfection Robots to Hospitals

Sean Brownlee visits the OhmniLabs manufacturing facility, meets with COO, Tra Vu Ravenox team member uses Ohmni Telepresence Robot to connect with her co-worker OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot in a hospital setting

We are excited to see where this partnership takes us and the impact we can make together in the healthcare industry using American-made machines and American labor.” — Sean Brownlee

BURLINGTON, NC AND SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravenox, a U.S.-based manufacturing company, is on a mission to create jobs, bring manufacturing back to America, and help American companies thrive in the 21st century. To demonstrate its commitment, Ravenox has partnered with OhmniLabs, a Silicon Valley robotics company that uses additive manufacturing to build its products in the U.S.

As a customer of OhmniLabs, Ravenox utilizes the Ohmni Telepresence robot in its Burlington factory; it enables daily communication for VP of Operations, Allison Contic, with the rest of the manufacturing team.

Through this new collaboration, Ravenox will distribute OhmniLabs' innovative OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C disinfection robot, a solution that is increasingly preferred by hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. seeking to minimize hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), enhance the working conditions for overburdened healthcare staff, and address staffing shortages. Utilizing advanced AI technology, the OhmniClean robot autonomously navigates within any space, efficiently emitting powerful UV light to disinfect and eliminate pathogens on every surface in a room.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with OhmniLabs," said Brownlee. "Their innovative approach to robotics and their commitment to improving people's lives is truly inspiring. We are excited to see where this partnership takes us and the impact we can make together in the healthcare industry using American-made machines and American labor."

Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO and Co-founder of OhmniLabs, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Ravenox, a company that exemplifies the strength and potential of American manufacturing. Sean's unwavering dedication has been instrumental in their success. By working together, we aim to provide much-needed support to the healthcare industry, which has faced significant challenges due to the pandemic. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and community will drive our efforts to make a positive impact on this critical sector."

About Ravenox

Founded in 2012 by Master Gunnery Sergeant Sean Brownlee, Ravenox is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) whose mission is to create jobs, bring manufacturing back to America, and help American companies grow and stay relevant in the 21st century. Ravenox has become a leading manufacturer of ropes and cords in the United States, serving diverse industries such as aerospace, defense, construction, and marine. The company also partners with other American manufacturers and helps them develop, manufacture and distribute the smartest, strongest American-made products available.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces custom robots at scale, based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Founded in 2015, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer, and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at an unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots here in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

OhmniClean - The Premier Choice in Infection Prevention