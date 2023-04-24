Woodlawn Pays Tribute to Pioneers in Entertainment

Tour features composers, illustrators and musical stars.

Board the Woodlawn Trolley for a Weekend of Uniquely American Music!

BRONX, NEW YORK, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event and Date: Woodlawn’s Jazz Heritage, Sat., April 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Event and Date: Tin Pan Alley Tour, Sun., April 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM

The Woodlawn Cemetery is known nationally as the final resting place of America’s jazz giants. As Jazz Heritage Month comes to a close, the Woodlawn Conservancy is hosting a program to honor those who made America’s music. The tour begins at the memorials for pioneers Joseph “King “Oliver, W.C. Handy, and members of the Clef Club, the first Black musicians’ union. Music and pictures are shared as the Trolley cruises past the final resting places of drummer Sonny Greer, club owner Ada “Bricktop” Smith, and saxophone star Coleman Hawkins. The highlight of the 90-minute tour is a visit to the “Jazz Corner,” where the unique memorials of Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Illinois Jacquet, Max Roach, Jackie McLean, and George Wein are located.

Tin Pan Alley composers, illustrators, and musical stars are featured the following day. Irving Berlin, Gus Edwards, Nora Bayes, George M. Cohan and Sam Lewis are among the highlights. Trolley passengers will be treated to live music as singer and pianist Cristina Britton Conroy performs the classics: “By the Light of the Silvery Moon,” “Dinah,” and “After the Ball.” Stories about the era will be shared by George Calderaro, Director of the Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project.