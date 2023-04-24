Submit Release
DHHR’s Bureau of Child Support Enforcement Receives National Recognition

“I am extremely pleased by the progress that has been made in the past year,” said Garrett Jacobs, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “The Bureau has been focusing on improving collection rate for current support and payments on past due support. For many families, this support is a significant part of their budget to provide shelter, food, and amenities for their children.”

BCSE serves 80,000 children and families statewide by establishing paternity, child support, and enforcing support, and collected $171.6 million for West Virginia’s child support program in the 2022 federal fiscal year.

For more information on BCSE resources, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bcse.​

