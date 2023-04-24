Lake of the Ozarks’ Iconic Alhonna Resort & Marina Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

The iconic Alhonna Resort and Marina in Lake of the Ozarks
Inspiration for Popular Ozark Series Begins Next Chapter with Exciting Renovations
There's truly something for everyone at Alhonna, and we're looking to welcome new families and old friends for our busy summer season and are excited to share our latest renovations.”
— Aaron McArdle, Owner of Alhonna Resort & Marina
LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alhonna Resort, the iconic Lake of the Ozarks property, is celebrating its grand re-opening this month with a refreshed look and newly renovated accommodations and amenities.
A popular destination for seven decades, Alhonna was purchased last year by the McArdle family, who have been lovingly upgrading the resort while keeping its charming, welcoming feel and appreciation of its storied past.
The iconic resort was the inspiration for the Blue Cat Lodge featured in the popular Netflix series, Ozark. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque grew up in St. Louis and spent his summers working there in the 1980s.
“So many families have made special memories here over the years,” said owner Aaron McArdle. “While we are investing in refurbishing our property, Alhonna’s unique, nostalgic ambiance will still be familiar to our returning guests,” he said.
To officially mark the occasion, Alhonna will host a Grand Re-Opening event together with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 26. Members of the public are invited to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the resort taking place that day at 4:30 p.m. The festivities will also include new drinks and menu items from the Blue Cat Lounge, which was also recently renovated and is quickly becoming the area’s new hot spot. Guests can also enjoy a special toast with Alhonna’s new house wine and have an opportunity to tour the newly remodeled rooms and take photos in front of the actual Blue Cat Lodge sign from the set of Ozark.
In addition to the rooms and cabins, other upgrades that will be unveiled include improvements to the landscaping, gift shop and pool area as well as the resort’s large marina and dock. Changes are underway but the much-anticipated events from previous years will continue, including Sunday brunch and annual fishing tournaments.
“There's truly something for everyone at Alhonna, whether it’s exploring the lake area, taking in picturesque scenery, enjoying boating and fishing or just chilling poolside or by the fire or listening to music at the Blue Cat Lounge,” said McArdle. “We’re looking to welcome new families and old friends for our busy summer season and are excited to share our latest renovations.”
The Alhonna Resort & Marina is perfectly located at the 8 mm by water and off Horseshoe Bend Parkway by car. The property has 60 rooms including a motel, studio, condo style units and cabins for rent along with amenities such as two heated swimming pools, a toddler pool, hot tub, and sandy beach area. There is a full-service gas dock, plenty of slips, an enclosed fishing dock and boat rentals available on property.
