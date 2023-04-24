Vermont State Police Watch Commander: April 24-30

There were 2,367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,666 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of: April 24-30.
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Lt. Owen Ballinger
Watch Commander – South
Lt. Thomas Mozzer
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Berlin: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations