How will new federal standards change PFAS regulation in Connecticut

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently updated its standards around a group of manmade substances called PFAS, promising stricter enforceable limits that would require public water systems to add filtration, or find another source.

So what will that mean in Connecticut, where water quality isn't uniformly monitored, and where the advisory limit currently in place under the State Department of Health is double the EPA's updated limit?

On Friday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced 73.5 million dollars in federal funding for Connecticut’s cleanup, stressing that without federal dollars, the EPA’s new enforceable limits were "meaningless."

This hour, Connecticut Department of Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani discusses how testing and treatment in Connecticut is likely to change. Plus, investigative reporter Andrew Brown, and Dr. Rainer Lohmann, who heads up a PFAS-focused lab at the University of Rhode Island.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health
  • Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror
  • Dr. Rainer Lohmann: Professor of Oceanography, University of Rhode Island; Director, STEEP Superfund Research Center

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

