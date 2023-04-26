R3 Anti-Aging Medicine Launches New Beverly Hills Clinic

R3’s new Beverly Hills location will provide med spa treatments and stem cell therapies to improve health and wellness, and combat negative effects of aging.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regenerative therapy company R3 Anti Aging Medicine (R3) is opening a new anti-aging and med spa clinic location in Beverly Hills, California, in June 2023. Although the multinational company has global locations in Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa, India, and The Philippines, as well as national locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nashville, Tennessee, the new Beverly Hills clinic marks R3’s first location in California. This Beverly Hills location will provide regenerative therapies.

R3 President Kathleen “Frankie” Francesca will serve as one of the co-owners of this location. While this new location will provide the same procedures as R3’s other clinics, it will additionally be adding more exclusive social events: Frankie is eager to host monthly celebrity wellness events to promote anti-aging and overall wellness. The company will also collaborate with celebrity brand ambassadors, such as actor and cold press company owner Andrew Walker, to host these events. Some of R3’s other brand ambassadors include All My Children actors Cameron Mathison and Colin Egglesfield; Hallmark’s Crystal Lowe; and Days of Our Lives and 90210 actor Trevor Donovan.

Named one of the Top Ten Biotech Startups of 2021, R3 is pioneering the anti-aging industry with its innovative work in stem cell operations research. R3’s Scottsdale location provides traveling and in-house training opportunities and ultrasound courses for doctors to get hands-on experience with regenerative aesthetics procedures. The company then uses these IRB-approved protocols in each of its locations.