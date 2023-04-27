10ZiG Technology Celebrates 20th Anniversary Milestone for Thin Clients in 2023
Two Decades of Dedication, Specialization, and Innovation has Led up to 10ZiG Technology’s 20th Milestone Anniversary This Past January of 2023.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot has changed at 10ZiG over the past 20 years, but there is one thing that certainly has not – 10ZiG’s dedication as a Thin Client Hardware & Software specialist in the Virtual Desktop industry. Having just come out of a successful Q1 in 2023, 10ZiG is celebrating its status as one of the few ongoing leading hardware endpoint providers for VDI, Cloud, and DaaS including NOS™, a 10ZiG stripped-down Thin Client platform, custom-designed for support for VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft. While a few others can’t hold onto the hardware side of VDI – in turn, 10ZiG is further specializing its endpoint line by streamlining models and adding in both mobile and enhanced All-in-One options. Now, that’s something to celebrate!
Instead of working its way out of the market, 10ZiG is working with the market, and its partners and customers, by continually enhancing and offering a solidly crafted, marketing-leading supported hardware line with innovative management and repurposing software. 10ZiG Manager™, the 10ZiG centralized management enterprise software console, has been and continues to be FREE, without license limitations, and is constantly being updated to anticipate and meet market demands. More of a best-kept secret until recently, another market-responsive platform is 10ZiG’s RepurpOS™ Software which transforms nearly any device to run a purpose-built, Linux-based operating system, providing cost-savings and sustainability of existing hardware.
CTO Kevin Greenway, “The power behind this celebratory 20 years of success is really not just the business model, it’s the people. Our position is to support customers and partners who need hardware while adapting to current needs, and adapting our software to do the same, whether it is managing devices or repurposing devices. We’ve got something for everyone – a one-stop virtual shop under one hood and its working. What puts us over the edge even further is continual praise of our people. Dedication to fantastic communication and customer service is always key. Layer that with innovation and solely focused Thin Client specialization, it’s truly a win for everyone!”
Please watch this space for more special updates including “20 Years with 10ZiG at VMware Explore,” new products, how was 10ZiG named? – and many new announcements during 2023’s 20th Anniversary Celebration! Have you seen 10ZiG lately? See hardware, software & more – that’s the > Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG
About 10ZiG Technology
10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to the widest range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com.
Corporate Headquarters, US
10ZiG Technology Inc.
23309 N. 17th Drive #100
Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA
P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com
EMEA Headquarters
10ZiG Technology Ltd.
7 Highcliffe Road
Leicester LE5 1TY, UK
P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com
Michele Pelusi
10ZiG Technology
+1 623-516-0029
email us here