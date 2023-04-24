Jonathan Emord for US Senate "Save Virginia, Save America" Campaign TV Ad to air on Fox.

Emord Campaign TV ad "Save Virginia, Save America" to air in every Virginia county, town, and city on Fox News from April 24 to April 28, 2023.
If we don't stop the socialist resurgence, if we don't stand up for the rights of Americans... our fight for individual liberty will be destroyed. Together we can save Virginia and save America.”
— Jonathan W. Emord, Candidate for US Senate
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan W. Emord, a top-ranked DC-based constitutional attorney, author of a pathbreaking best-selling book, THE AUTHORITARIANS, a Townhall.com contributor, an official candidate for the United States Senate for the great state of Virginia, announced his Campaign TV ad "Save Virginia, Save America" to air in every county, town, and city in Virginia, on Fox News beginning, Monday, April 24 - Friday, April 28, 2023. To view the full video, you can watch it here.
Jonathan Emord, the candidate for United States Senate, stated. "I am running for the United States Senate... within two to three years, the greatest country on earth will be destroyed... If we don't stop the socialist resurgence, if we don't stand up for the rights of Americans... our fight for individual liberty will be destroyed if we don't fight. Together we can save Virginia and save America. Join us in this fight for freedom, and help us spread the message."
About: Jonathan W. Emord
For the past 37 years, Jonathan W. Emord has litigated against the federal bureaucracy, winning over and over again. Ron Paul calls Jonathan “an expert in constitutional theory and history” and “an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy.” George Noory calls him “a Knight in Shining Armor” and “a warrior out to save our rights.” Congressmen Dan Burton and John Doolittle describe him as “an intellectual warrior for the rights and freedoms of people in America.” Jonathan has a unique, detailed knowledge of the federal bureaucracy, the deep state. He knows how to defeat it.
Jonathan graduated from the University of Illinois (BA, political science and history, 1982) and DePaul University College of Law (JD, 1985). He served as an attorney in the Federal Communications Commission during the Reagan administration. A leading constitutional law and litigation expert, he is the author of five critically acclaimed books. He has won more cases against the Food and Drug Administration in federal court than any other attorney in American history, earning him the nickname “FDA Dragon Slayer.” He is a columnist for Townhall.com, PJ Media.com, Americangreatness.com, and the U.S.A. Today Magazine. He frequently appears on national radio and television programs. He is married to Sheryl Emord, and they have two children, twins, Justice and Angelica. They reside in Clifton, Virginia.
