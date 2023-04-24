FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to Speak on Increasing Healthspan

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf will speak in a webinar chat on healthy longevity products on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. EDT.
UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This discussion to kick off the Kitalys Institute’s Targeting Healthy Longevity 2023 Conference
________________________________________
NEWS PROVIDED BY
Kitalys Institute April 24, 08:30 ET
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf will participate in a fireside chat via Zoom to discuss products aimed at slowing the aging process and onset of chronic diseases and disabilities on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. EDT. The conversation will be moderated by renowned diabetes expert Jay Skyler, M.D. of the University of Miami and former President of the American Diabetes Association.
The session with Commissioner Califf will be followed by a Roundtable discussion by experts in the development of medicines and other interventions to increase healthspan (that portion of lifespan free from major debilitating diseases and conditions). The Roundtable will be moderated by G. Alexander Fleming, M.D., Founder and President of the Kitalys Institute and Founder and Executive Chairman of Kinexum.
Registration is free HERE. Those interested are encouraged to register even if conflicted because registrants will receive a link to the video recording for viewing at their convenience.
Tremendous scientific progress has been made in recent decades in understanding fundamental mechanisms of aging and chronic diseases. In response, a healthy longevity industry is emerging with products to help patients and those wanting to avoid becoming patients live longer and healthier lives. While the FDA has approved preventive medicines (such as vaccines and statins), the industry seeks clarity in the regulatory pathways and the applicable standards of evidence for products intended to preempt or delay multiple chronic diseases (from diabetes and obesity to cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and the aging process itself) and extend healthy longevity. This ‘fireside chat’ is thought to be the first comments by a sitting FDA Commissioner specifically on the topic of regulation of healthspan products, and thus should be a ‘can’t miss’ session for the healthy longevity industry and for those in the general public interested in healthspan products, which can be drugs, nutritional products, and medical devices.
This topic is of enormous importance, commented Zan Fleming. This daunting moonshot project of targeting healthspan and healthy longevity requires commitment of the scientific community, industry, FDA, and the public to achieve success. We could not have more preeminent experts in Rob Califf and Jay Skyler to outline the opportunities and the challenges of this epic undertaking.
This ‘fireside chat’ with the FDA Commissioner is the inaugural conference session for Targeting Healthy Longevity 2023, organized by the Kitalys Institute. This annual conference, previously called Targeting Metabesity, was first held in London in 2017. the over 250 previous speakers have included leadership from NIH and FDA, top researchers in geroscience (the study of the biology of aging and its relationship with chronic diseases), diabetes, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, members of Congress and the UK Parliament, and executives from Big Pharma/Big Food/Big Tech and emerging companies, peers, investors and other stakeholders. Unlike conferences held over several days, the format this year will be a series of virtual conference sessions culminating in an in-person workshop and event at the end of the year, on topics such as:
● getting solid evidence for nutritional supplements that extend healthspan
● novel approaches for preventing neurodegenerative diseases
● steps being taken by Big Pharma/Big Food/Big Tech in the healthy longevity industry (including the new weight loss drugs, nutritional supplements and wearables that promote a healthy lifestyle) and
● molecular diagnostics and other biomarkers that measure biological (as opposed to chronological) age
About the Kitalys Institute: Kitalys is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to accelerating the translation of science into public health to preempt chronic diseases and extend healthy longevity. See www.kitalys.org.
For further information, please contact:
Georgina Xanthou, Ph.D., Scientific Consultant, Kitalys Institute, at GeorginaXanthou@Kitalys.org, +1 (323) 601-3887.
Alison Cockrell, Custom Management Group, at acockrell@custommanagement.com.
Targeting Healthy Longevity 2023 website at www.healthy-longevity.org
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.