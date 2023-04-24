Zero Trust Edge Cloud Security Company iboss Named Best Zero Trust Solution by Global InfoSec Awards

iboss Selected for Global InfoSec Award for the Fourth Year in a Row at RSA Conference

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, was named the Best Zero Trust Solution by the Global InfoSec Awards.

The iboss Zero Trust Security Service Edge replaces legacy VPN, Proxies, and VDI with a consolidated service that enhances security, improves the end-user experience, consolidates technology, and substantially reduces costs. The iboss platform includes ZTNA to replace legacy VPN, Security Service Edge to replace legacy proxies, and Browser Isolation to replace legacy VDI. The iboss Zero Trust SSE is an advanced security solution that completely replaces the functionality delivered by these legacy security point products with a global consolidated cloud security service.

iboss includes ZTNA, CASB, malware defense, compliance policies, DLP, Browser Isolation, and logging that applies to users inside and outside the office. The solution scales to secure traffic volume as functionality is delivered within the cloud security service instead of strictly with appliances hosted within the data center.

The iboss Zero Trust SSE implements the concepts in the NIST 800-207 and is a technical implementation of the centerpiece of this model. Organizations wishing to implement Zero Trust according to the NIST 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture principles can use iboss to do so as it forms the technology foundation of this architecture. The NIST 800-207 model provides a strong and clear foundation for organizations to implement Zero Trust which greatly reduces cyber risk, breaches, and data loss.

"At iboss, we are dedicated to providing the most comprehensive Zero Trust Security solutions that adhere to the NIST 800-207 and provide customers with the most advanced and secure protection against threats," said iboss CEO, Paul Martini. "We're honored to be recognized as the Best Zero Trust Solution by the Global InfoSec Awards, and winning this award further validates our commitment to excellence."

The Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards is in its 11th year, recognizing only the top 10% of cybersecurity companies. This prestigious award is given to the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe, selected by a group of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals. Companies are individually judged by data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables in search of the next generation cyber defense products and services. Recognized in 2022 for Most Innovative Cloud Security and Best Product SaaS/Cloud Security by the Global InfoSec Awards, iboss continues to be a leader in cloud security.

About iboss, Inc.

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located.

Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. iboss was named one of the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies by The Software Report, one of the 25 highest-rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to work for by Battery Ventures, and CRN's Top 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting- edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

